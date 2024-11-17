Westwood Hotel unveils Aqua Vista Waterfront, ‘Detty December’

Westwood Hotel Ikoyi, Lagos, is expanding its offerings with Aqua Vista Waterfront, an exclusive restaurant, bar and lounge.

The new offering, which is powered by MBO and managed by Inspiro, will be opened to the public on December 1, 2024. Poised to become one of Lagos’ premier destinations for top dining and unforgettable waterfront experiences, Aqua Vista Waterfront combines fine cuisine, premium beverages and a vibrant entertainment scene all set against the stunning backdrop of Lagos Lagoon.

It was born from a vision to close the gap and also complement upscale dining and entertainment in Lagos by merging excellent dining with curated social and cultural experiences. I also aim to provide a place where guests can unwind and celebrate life’s special moments, all while enjoying top-tier hospitality. From well-crafted menu to unique thematic experiences, Aqua Vista Waterfront promises to leave guests with lasting memories.

The unveiling will be a celebration that other guests can look forward to including a culinary journey showcasing signature dishes prepared by Aqua Vista Waterfront’s esteemed and experienced chefs. There will be live music performances and sets by some top DJs and others to create an atmosphere of energy and elegance. Alongside the unveiling, Aqua Vista Waterfront will also be kicking off its month long Aqua Vista ‘Detty December’ extravaganza-Lagos Jump, a series of themed events and exclusive showcases from December 1, 2024 till January 1, 2025 that will capture the spirit of Lagos’ festive season. The event line-up is designed to deliver unique and engaging experiences every evening, including celebrity guest DJs and special performances from top artists and entertainers. There will be a weekly fashion showcase spotlighting indigenous designers, themed nights and parties, Planet Afrobeats & Lagos International Jazz Festival showcase evenings with every guest finding their perfect night out as they can choose from multiple activities. “Detty December” Lagos Jump at Aqua Vista Waterfront promises a combination of entertainment, excitement and community marking it as a top destination for celebration in Lagos during the year-end festivities.

“Aqua Vista Waterfront is designed to be more than just a place to dine or grab a drink; it is an experience,” said Ayoola Sadare of Inspiro Productions, the managers of the waterfront offering. “We are excited to introduce Aqua Vista Waterfront to Lagos and to share our vision of excellent dining and entertainment. With this unveiling and the Detty December Extravaganza, we hope to meet the yearnings of Lagosians this season as we are offering a 24/7 service schedule for across all menus and more. We are also not limiting our services on site. We have outdoor catering and entertainment packages planned.”

