Week-long Kogi International Carnival to promote culture

…As Babaeko, others rally support

From December 1-7, 2024, Kogi State will play host to Nigerians and the global community at the Kogi International Carnival, to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the ethnic groups that make up the state.

The much awaited carnival tagged “Kogi International Carnival” is designed to showcase the people’s culture and woo local and international investors to explore the vast investment opportunities in the confluence state with the aim to plough investors’ capitals to grow the economy of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

The carnival, which was designed to hold simultaneously in four centres across the state in Lokoja, Kabba, Okene and Ayingba, will also present the cultural diversity of the state on global stage, showcasing music, dance, dress, food and more as found among different ethnic groups that make up the north-central state.

With many event lineups, the carnival promises to be remembered for a long time afterwards by visitors and investors.

With the theme, “Come, Experience, Explore and Invest in the Confluence State Celebrating Unity, Promoting Tourism, and Empowering Local Communities”, the carnival is meant to key into the season of celebration that Christmas period presents across the globe, not only for entertainment but also investment, while focusing on tourism to keep the state in the memory of the guests expected to throng the event from all over the world.

The event, which was designed to be citizen-driven, has continued to receive the endorsement of prominent indigenes of the state in various sectors, including traditional rulers. In particular, Steve Babaeko, foremost marketing communication practitioner, who doubles as president of the Nigeria chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), has indicated his intention to support the carnival.

Speaking about the chain of carnival activities, Prince Philip Orebiyi, leader of the Kogi International Carnival (KIC) 2024 project team, described the carnival as “more than just a celebration.” He emphasized its role in fostering cultural exchange, community bonding, and global recognition of Kogi State’s unique offerings.

“The Kogi International Carnival is more than just an event; it is a celebration of our shared humanity, and showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world. Visitors will have a unique experience that highlights our state’s beauty, talent, and investment potential. We invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable experience,” Orebiyi said.

According to Orebiyi, KIC will feature spectacular performances by local and international artists; cultural exhibitions and traditional dance displays; food festivals featuring local and international cuisine; fashion shows showcasing Nigerian and African designs; workshops and masterclasses on art, music, and entrepreneurship.

Also speaking at the carnival, Babaeko, who is the CEO/chief creative officer, X3M Ideas, a leading advertising firm, described Kogi State as a unique state that has a lot of historical relevance to Nigeria. To this end, he called on Kogites, home and abroad to rally round the team championing the course to organise the one week carnival and use it to position the state as an ideal destination for tourism, cultural heritage and gateway to Federal Capital territory.

According to Babaeko, “Historically, Kogi is a unique state, with bountiful potentials and geographical relevance. Kogi has a lot of potential, including a good geographical location, abundant natural resources, and a growing population that needs to be explored. From Lokoja to Kabba, Okene to Ida, down to Obajana, there are so many hidden treasures that need to be tapped. With this international carnival, government and stakeholders would be able to attract attention to Kogi State as a home of opportunities. Taking agriculture for instance, from time immemorial, people of Kogi State have been the food basket of the nation, farming in Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states. More importantly, the proximity of Kogi State to Abuja allows our farmers to move their outputs to the FCT with ease.

“With a state like Kogi, the Federal Government need not to look far for willing partners at a time when Nigeria is facing significant food security challenges, with nearly 25 million people at risk of hunger due to climate change, inflation, and rising food prices,” Babaeko stated.

The carnival is aimed at fostering culture, promoting tourism and empowering local communities through music, art and entertainment.

It will feature spectacular performances by local and international artistes, cultural exhibitions and traditional dance presentations, fashion show highlighting Nigerian and African designs, carnival parades with elaborate costumes and floats, and workshops on music, art and entrepreneurship.

Expected at the carnival are renowned musicians and performers, international cultural ambassadors, local and national government officials as well as investors and entrepreneurs.

