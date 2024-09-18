Waka Community International’s global vision for fitness originating from Nigeria

There are many points of appeal as you encounter Lorenzo Mba and his consistent efforts to promote walking for fitness. Fitness is a contemporary trend that Lorenzo Mba, an experienced marketing professional, has turned into a Waka Community International brand. He is deploying social and online media and physical experiences as levers.

On Saturday, 7 September 2024, Waka Community International called out to fitness enthusiasts for another round of waka with take-off at Tiso Grill at Chevy View Estate, Lekki. A younger demographic joined the crew of middle-aged and elderly patrons regularly gathering for exercise, fun, and brand-building.

Hear Mr Mba: “Waka Community Foundation is a not-for-profit wellness and health organisation that began in September 2021 in Nigeria and currently has over 50,000 members in 46 countries worldwide. As a reflection of its originality and ‘Nigerianness’, we adopted the word “Waka,” which means “to walk” in the Pidgin language. So, we are truly building a global brand out of Nigeria. Waka Community Foundation is homegrown, from Nigeria to the rest of the world.

“We have chapters in Lagos, Abuja, Uyo, Calabar, Owerri, Yola, and Jos to drive pan-Nigeria inclusiveness. More neighbourhood Waka Chapters are developing in other cities. Internationally, we also have members and chapters in Canada, the US, Switzerland, Germany, South Africa, Botswana, and Liberia, to mention a few.

“Our focus is changing lives one waka at a time by promoting physical and mental well-being through walking, eating responsibly in small portions, hydrating well, and getting adequate sleep.”

Fitness has become a significant social trend and marketing platform in Nigeria, reflecting the growing emphasis on health and wellness. It tapped into the increasing health consciousness, celebrity influence, and social media leveraging.

As a marketing platform, it targets a targeted audience of health-conscious individuals and offers influencer marketing, content marketing, and community building. Key trends include home workouts, group fitness classes, outdoor activities, and health and wellness apps that track fitness goals, provide workout plans, and offer nutrition advice.

Technology drives and aids Waka Community International. Mba and his team drive activities on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. They have also developed and deployed a Waka International app. Google has approved the Waka App for Android phones; Apple’s approval for the iOS platform is pending.

Mba’s trajectory follows the path of turning passion into a cause or business. A fitness buff, this writer often met him at Mrs Amuta’s gym at Magodo GRA2, Lagos.

They list “value-added” reasons prospects and patrons should support the Waka Community.

1.⁠ ⁠Promoting Healthy Living: The Waka Community Foundation encourages people to adopt healthy habits like walking, responsible eating, hydration, and adequate sleep, leading to a better quality of life.

2.⁠ ⁠Community Building: Waka Community Foundation fosters community among its members and others, providing a supportive network for like-minded individuals of different ages and socioeconomic demographics.

3.⁠ ⁠Making a Difference: Your support will help the Foundation expand its reach and significantly impact the lives of individuals and communities in Nigeria and the Diaspora. You can donate using the Donate button on the menu list, so together, we will keep changing lives one waka at a time.

“Waka Community Foundation has copyright protection in 179 countries and is duly registered with CAC in Abuja, Nigeria”, it proclaims.

Waka Community draws on crowdfunding and social linkages. It asks patrons to donate money, volunteer, evangelise, collaborate as corporate partners or sponsors, join a walk, fundraise, offer expertise, or become members and attend events. Patrons can also purchase merchandise or products that support their cause.

Mba says: “Over 90% of the funding of the administration and programs of Waka Community International Foundation so far has been seed capital and private support. Our traction would be more profound and our growth more robust if we received sustainable donations from agencies, corporations, and persons of influence. We continue to seek strategic partnerships with brands and services, so we will keep changing lives together one waka at a time. Our platforms and programs are guaranteed to provide TOMA (top-of-the-mind-awareness), visibility, opportunities for customer acquisition, talkability, and solid ROI.”

Motivational messages run through the Waka Community website. Encouragement appears integral to driving commitment. The site asks for participation, support, funding and more consistently. It shares health tips.

Waka Community International Foundation promotes physical and mental well-being through walking, eating responsibly in small portions, hydrating well, getting adequate sleep and strength training to maintain muscle mass, which is essential for ageing gracefully. The big, hairy, audacious goal is a global community of fitter, leaner, healthier, and ultimately happier people.

Mba adds, “We have also taken on the advocacy of highlighting the often-ignored subject of men’s health. Prostate Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men of colour. Not many people know this. Waka Community International Foundation is positioned to drive increased attention to Prostate Health and Erectile Dysfunction.

We welcome support for the November activities to commemorate International Men’s Day through talks, walks in key cities, and publicity advocacy.”

Waka Community enthuses: “Remember, a thriving Community requires active participation, support, and positivity from its members!

A positive change begins with you as it begins with me, and the time is now. Waka makes sense

“Remain blessed and have a wakamazing day.”