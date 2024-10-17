Validating your partner’s perspective for deeper connection

A common source of conflict in marriage is the feeling of being unheard or invalidated. When one partner feels like their opinions are dismissed or their feelings are not taken seriously, resentment can build, leading to emotional distance. However, learning to acknowledge your partner’s perspective—even if you don’t agree—can work wonders for improving your connection and reducing conflict.

Many arguments escalate because one person feels that their voice isn’t being heard. In those moments, what people often need is not for you to agree with them, but simply to recognise their feelings and opinions. Acknowledgement can be as simple as saying, “I hear you, and I see your point.” This simple statement can go a long way in making your partner feel valued and understood, even if the two of you don’t see eye to eye.

Here’s a practical tip: In your next disagreement, before responding with your own viewpoint, pause and restate what your partner has said. For example, “I understand that you feel frustrated because I didn’t communicate my plans with you.” This technique, called active listening, shows that you are paying attention and respecting their perspective, even if you have a different opinion.

Another practical exercise is to take turns during arguments. Allow one partner to speak without interruption, and the other must acknowledge their point of view before stating their own. This not only ensures that both people are heard but also slows down the pace of the argument, preventing it from spiraling out of control.

Acknowledging your partner’s perspective doesn’t mean you are surrendering your viewpoint. Instead, it creates a safe space for both of you to express your thoughts and feelings. Once your partner feels heard, they are more likely to open up and listen to your side of the argument. This creates a healthy, reciprocal communication dynamic that fosters respect and trust.

It’s also important to remember that validation can take different forms. Sometimes, it’s verbal—like saying “I see where you’re coming from”—and other times, it’s non-verbal. For instance, during a heated moment, simply nodding or maintaining soft eye contact can communicate that you are present and engaged in what your partner is saying.

By making a conscious effort to acknowledge and validate your partner’s opinions, you cultivate a more respectful and empathetic relationship. Over time, this practice of mutual respect builds trust and deepens the emotional connection between you and your spouse.

If you want to book a session or download a free eBook for your marriage, you can visit www.nikefolagbade.com

