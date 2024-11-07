Turn your oil into treasures: A path to lasting wealth

Imagine your wealth as two essential resources: oil and treasures. In the wisdom of Proverbs 21:20, the wise keep both oil and treasure in their home—oil as their liquid flow of cash and accessible funds, and treasures as fixed assets, the more enduring fruits of their financial efforts. But when we don’t manage our oil, we risk having nothing to convert into treasures, leaving us financially vulnerable. This passage sheds light on how vital it is to wisely convert our earnings into lasting wealth.

In the context of personal finance, oil represents the liquid assets we rely on daily: cash, income, and easily accessible funds. While essential, oil is a resource that can be squandered or depleted if it’s not managed with intention. Think of cash spent impulsively, income consumed by lifestyle inflation, or an entire salary vanishing before the month ends. In Nigeria’s fluctuating economy, where inflation and rising costs make income feel like a fleeting resource, managing oil becomes an even more critical skill.

On the other hand, treasures are the wealth-building assets that grow over time—fixed assets like real estate, gold, stocks, bonds, and long-term investments. These are the anchors of financial security. Unlike oil, treasures provide stability, preserve wealth, and often appreciate, helping shield us from future uncertainties.

Why Turning Oil into Treasure Matters

Converting liquid assets into fixed investments is a powerful way to create wealth. Here are practical ways you can begin turning your oil into treasures that last:

Real Estate

Real estate remains one of the most reliable investment options in Nigeria. While it may require more upfront capital, owning property in areas with growth potential can offer solid returns over time. With thoughtful planning, even modest monthly contributions toward a plot of land or a home can build equity. Real estate is not only a way to preserve wealth; it often appreciates, offering a buffer against inflation.

Gold

Gold has long been valued for its stability, especially in times of economic uncertainty. It provides an alternative to traditional cash holdings, preserving value over time. Physical gold or gold-backed investments serve as a hedge against currency devaluation, making it a smart addition to any financial strategy. Though it may not yield interest, it holds value, securing part of your wealth.

Stocks

While stocks are inherently more volatile, they offer potential for growth if approached with a long-term mindset. Even if the market fluctuates, a diversified portfolio can yield solid returns over the years. Stocks, when chosen wisely, can become treasures that grow beyond the initial oil you put into them. Consider companies with a history of stable growth or dividends that offer steady returns.

Bonds

Bonds offer a more stable, predictable return on investment. They provide periodic interest payments and tend to be less volatile than stocks. Government bonds in Nigeria, for instance, offer a relatively safe way to earn returns while preserving the capital invested. Bonds are particularly useful for those looking to balance a portfolio with assets that generate steady, reliable income.

Long-Term Investments

Consider investments in agriculture or infrastructure projects, both of which can offer substantial returns over time in Nigeria. These long-term options may not provide immediate liquidity, but they are building blocks that add to the wealth base. They also have the added benefit of contributing to the nation’s development, creating jobs, and supporting local economies.

How Failing to Turn Oil into Treasures Can Leave You Struggling

Failing to convert your oil into lasting treasures is akin to consuming everything you have without building for the future. It is not wise because it keeps you in a cycle of dependence on monthly income, leaving little protection against financial setbacks or the future’s demands. Spending without a plan leads to financial depletion—a scenario many find themselves in when unexpected expenses arise. Managing and converting oil to treasure ensures that even when liquid cash runs low, you have assets working to generate wealth in the background.

Practical Tips to Start Your Journey from Oil to Treasures

Track Your Spending

Before you can convert cash flow into assets, understand where your money goes each month. Create a budget and review it regularly to identify areas where you might be overspending. By tracking expenses, you can set aside a consistent amount to direct toward treasure-building investments.

Set Clear Investment Goals

Identify what you want your investments to achieve. Are you building wealth for retirement? Aiming to buy a home? Having clear goals helps you choose the right mix of assets, whether it’s real estate, gold, or long-term bonds.

Prioritise Diversification

Diversifying means that even if one type of asset fluctuates in value, others provide balance. In Nigeria’s economy, consider a mix of real estate, precious metals, and bonds. By spreading investments, you protect your wealth against market changes.

Automate Savings and Investments

Automatic transfers from your main income to savings or investment accounts ensure consistent contributions without the temptation to spend. Many financial institutions offer options to automate transfers to different asset classes, simplifying the process of converting oil into treasure.

Seek Financial Advice

In a volatile economy, professional guidance can be invaluable. Financial advisors can help create a portfolio tailored to your income, risk tolerance, and long-term goals.

The key takeaway? Start viewing your income as more than just a way to fund immediate needs. Think of it as oil with the potential to fuel future wealth. By consistently managing and redirecting part of that oil into stable treasures, you’re laying the groundwork for financial resilience and freedom.

Turning your monthly flow into treasures is a powerful step toward achieving lasting wealth. In a world where oil can run out at any moment, treasures provide the security and growth we all need. It’s not about how much you start with but about committing to the process of transforming your resources into a foundation that stands the test of time.

