Tubaba returns to studio

Nigerian music legend TuBaba, known for his soulful hits and timeless classics is working to release another track fresh off the recent release of his catchy single, “Kuku Google Am” from the highly anticipated album, “One Love”.

Spotted with his talented band at a recording studio in Lekki, Lagos, the iconic “African Queen” crooner is back in action. This unexpected appearance has people talking, as many eagerly anticipate what the maestro has in store.

With his album ‘One Love’ on the way, TuBaba has kept most of the tracklist under wraps, but the energy in the air suggests something legendary is coming. The Afro-pop icon, who boasts over eight million followers on Instagram, has wiped his profile clean, leaving only a few teasers dedicated to the album.

Known for his soulful voice and timeless hits, he has captivated listeners across Africa and beyond with his music. His influence on Nigeria and the continent’s music is undeniable, and fans are keen to see how he plans to blend his classic style with contemporary vibes in this upcoming project. The energy surrounding his studio session suggests that something special is brewing.

