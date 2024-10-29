Tributes pour in for late Olufemi Ani, brilliant diplomat and fine gentleman

Tributes are pouring in for Olufemi Ani who passed last week in Lagos after a brief illness.

He was a seasoned diplomat and international economic expert, celebrated for a distinguished career spanning nearly 25 years in diplomatic service.

He was born and raised with a foundation of academic excellence. His educational journey began at Emmanuel School in Ado Ekiti and continued through prominent institutions, such as Government College in Ibadan, Kingston-Upon-Hull Grammar School in the UK, and the University of Wales, Aberystwyth.

He further honed his expertise with postgraduate studies in International Finance, Energy, and Economic Development from institutions in Geneva and Montpellier.

Ani’s diplomatic career was marked by key roles such as Economic and Political Affairs Officer at the Nigerian Embassy in Bonn, Nigerian Consul in Hamburg, and Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Ani’s commitment to economic cooperation saw him serve as a vital member of international organizations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the IMF/World Bank Group.

His contributions extended beyond Nigeria, shaping international policy and economic collaborations through roles in Washington, D.C., Vienna, and Manila.

After his diplomatic career, Ambassador Ani transitioned into business, joining the boards of various financial and industrial firms.

He also engaged in pivotal privatization efforts and consulting for the World Bank, UNIDO, and other international organizations, emphasizing his dedication to sustainable economic growth. His work included leading the Nigerian delegation to the Conference on International Economic Cooperation in Paris and negotiating Nigeria’s entry into OPEC.

Ambassador Ani’s legacy is reflected in his contributions to academia and civic life. He published work in esteemed journals, participated in civic organisations like Rotary International, and played an instrumental role in fostering democracy and economic development in Africa through his research affiliations.

Fluent in English, Yoruba, French, and German, Ambassador Ani was a revered figure in diplomacy and business, embodying a life of service and expertise.

Beyond his professional achievements, he was a devoted family man and enjoyed hobbies such as golf, hockey, photography, and music. His life’s work continues to inspire, reflecting a legacy of commitment, knowledge, and international goodwill. He is survived by his wife Monique and their chiildren.

