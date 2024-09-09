Traditionalists to engage film, skit makers on Yoruba belief, value system

Disturbed by the denigration and bastardisation of Yoruba belief and value system, the Isese Welfare Association (IWA), popularly called Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly will be bringing and engaging stakeholders in film industry and skit makers in the Southwest to change the narratives.

Awo Ifatayo Ayomo Awolade, National Publicity Secretary of IWA, said it had become imperative to call for the gathering in order to reorganize the Isese community at large in Yorubaland, create new innovations and enduring capacities to deal with challenges encountering the Yoruba divinatory practices, traditions, spirituality, heritage and religion, which is known as Isese.

“On behalf of Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Community in general, Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Welfare Association (IWA), which is popularly known as Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly is organising a very inclusive and historic One-Day Interactive Session with the Critical Stakeholders in Movie Industry in Nigeria (particularly in Yorùbáland), and these stakeholders include Actors, Directors, Producers, Scripts Writers, Film and Skit Makers, and Contents Creators and Marketers; with leading practising Oníṣẹ̀ṣes in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This is part of the ongoing initiatives and activities aimed at reorganising Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Community at large in Yorùbáland in particular, and objectively to create new innovations and enduring capacities to deal with the contemporary challenges damaging the Yorùbá’s unique Divinatory practices, Traditions, Spirituality, Heritage, and Religion known as Ìṣẹ̀ṣe”, he said.

Awólàdé went further to say that the symposium would avail participants to discuss ways to curb the bastardisation of the value system, while establishing a sustainable channel for periodic consultation and collaboration towards the preservation of Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage, through film making and the theatre.

“The primary objective of this Interactive Session is to curb denigration of Ìṣẹ̀ṣe and to implore the stakeholders to help to stop the barstadisation of our dear Belief System, and also to establish a sustainable channel for regular consultation and collaboration to preserve and promote our rich Culture, Tradition, and Heritage through film making and theatrical practices.

“The targeted participants at the event are actors, directors, producers, script writers, film and skit makers, content creators and makers, who will interact with leading and practicing Oniseses on 12th of September, 2024, at Onasode Hall, International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan by 11pm”, he added.

A statement made available to journalists, stated that the event will be hosted by the revered Yoruba elder, Ifayemi Elebuibon, a high chief, who is the Araba Awo of Osogbo, Osun State.