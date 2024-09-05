Tourism industry stakeholders unite in Gaborone for 7th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum

…Mourn Botswanan Tourism Minister

African tourism and travel industry stakehokdres are gathering in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to delibrate on the way forward for the industry at this year’s edition of Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF).

Organised by African Tourism Partners (ATP) in collaboration with Botswana Tourism Organisation and UN Tourism, the forum, which is currently underway at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, will run from September 3-6, 2024, on the theme, ‘Charting a new path forward for intra-Africa travel, tourism, and investment’.

Now on its 7th edition and the third consecutive time it is being hosted by Botswana, this year’s forum emphasizes the importance of travel within Africa, focusing on reducing travel restrictions across the continent to enhance business growth and facilitate seamless movement of people.

The above were reflected in the opening remarks of Slumber Tsogwane, vice president of Botswana, at the forum, who highlighted that ATLF is the only platform of its kind that elevates tourism as a critical economic pillar for diversifying African economies.

“The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that unites key stakeholders from Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality, and aviation sectors to network, share insights, and devise strategies for growing Intra-Africa travel and tourism while enhancing the brand equity of our ‘Destination Africa,” Tsogwane, who came in the capacity of the acting president, said.

He further emphasized that Botswana is strategically positioning itself as a premier destination for hosting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) as part of its deliberate economic diversification drive. “Tourism in Botswana is a major contributor to the national economy, with significant potential for further growth,” the acting president, said further.

In his message delivered via video, Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general, United Nations Tourism, commended Africa’s leadership in shaping its own tourism future through forums such as the ATLF.

“This forum is a great example of Africa shaping its own tourism future. Such clear and focused leadership has underscored the region’s resilience. You have worked to boost connectivity and regional integration, encouraging intra-African travel and strengthening cooperation,” Pololikashvili said.

The UN Tourism chief also highlighted the positive trajectory of international arrivals to Africa, which have increased by 5 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, with expectations of continued growth.

He emphasized the critical role that culture and creative industries play in driving sustainable growth, supporting livelihoods, and enhancing Africa’s image as a competitive and attractive destination on the global stage.

On his part, Kwakye Donkor, CEO African Tourism Partners, the organisers, underscored the critical need for more open borders by removing restrictions that impede intra-Africa travel, more exchanges among the people and more fruitful collaborations between governments and the private sector to ensure win-win in policy formulations that would boost tourism on the continent.

“Without building our own capabilities in our own backyard for tourism, growth and development, we are not going to go anywhere in the future,” Donkor warned at the forum.

For Emily Mburu-Ndoria, a director at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the forum is timely as tourism is an economic pillar that requires committment from governments and the private sector on the continent to address the challenges impeding its growth.

She invited the private sector to collaborate more with the AfCFTA on some initiatives that are aimed at boosting tourism growth on the continent.

In her remarks, Elcia Grandcourt, Regional Director for Africa, UN Tourism, also underscored the need for strategic investments in intra-Africa travel and tourism.

She praised the resilience and innovation of Botswana’s tourism sector, noting its significant contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development. “Botswana stands out as a shining example of resilience and innovation within the tourism sector. By diversifying its tourism offerings and exploring new markets, Botswana has not only adapted to emerging challenges but also expanded its reach,” Grandcourt said.

Referencing the latest UNWTO Barometer, Grandcourt highlighted the growth in international tourist arrivals to Africa as a proof of the continent’s expanding visibility and attractiveness within the global tourism marketplace.

However, Pololikashvili led other stakeholders to express condolences on behalf of the global tourism community to the government and people of Botswana, following the passing of Dumezweni Meshack Mthimkhulu, Minister of Environment and Tourism, on Monday.

“The late minister loved his country and was passionate about promoting its heritage and landscapes,” he said.

Wamkele Mene of African Continental Free Trade Area, Mark Mantey, deputy minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, among other dignitaries at the forum, shared same sentiments.

Wilhemina Makwinja, acting minister of Environment and Tourism, in her remarks, noted that Mthimkhulu’s death is a huge loss to Botswana Tourism, but promised that his work would be carried forward.

Meanwhile, with nearly 500 participants from 43 countries gathered in Botswana, the forum is a melting pot of ideas and opportunities. The event features industry-specific masterclasses, dynamic panel discussions, and high-impact speed networking sessions designed to spark new collaborations and foster lasting relationships among Africa’s leading service providers.

So far, the key issues being highlighted at the forum include: sustainable and inclusive tourism, boosting Intra-Africa travel, driving economic growth, among others expected as the events of the forum unfold.

The forum will also feature an award night where government agencies, businesses and innovators in the travel and tourism industry will be honoured for their positive impacts.