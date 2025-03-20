Top Nigerian artists February 2025

The top-performing Nigerian artists for February 2025 have been unveiled by BusinessDay, based on weekly data from Turntable Charts, Nigeria’s premier music ranking authority. The rankings are based on an analysis of streaming platform data and airplay metrics.

This month’s rankings spotlight a mix of established superstars and rising talents who dominated the airwaves and digital streams.

Asake

Leading the pack is Afrobeats sensation Asake, who solidified the top spot with an impressive run on the weekly charts. Appearing four times in February, Asake secured the number 1 ranking three times and a spot at number two showcasing his consistent chart-topping prowess.

His latest single ‘Why Love’ continues to resonate with fans weekly making him one of the most listened to artists in February.

Wizkid

Hot on his heels is Wizkid, the iconic Afrobeats hitmaker whose February performance saw him appear four times peaking at number two and his lowest being at number 6. Wizkid’s ‘Kese(dance)’ kept sparking widespread buzz pushing him to the top ten among other Nigeria’s elite artists.

Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck also made a strong showing in the month, appearing four times with rankings at number 10th, 4th, and 3rd, and peaking at number 2. His unique fusion of Afrobeats, grime, and drill has earned him a loyal following, with songs like ‘Pity this Boy’ and his feature on Davido’s ‘Funds’ giving him a boost in his February performance.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy maintained a steady presence, appearing four times and peaking at number 3. With his commanding vocals on ‘Bundle by Bundle’, and ‘Update’ Burna Boy kept consistent airplay and streaming numbers reaffirming his position as a global ambassador for Nigerian music.

TML Vibez

Emerging star TML Vibez proved his mettle, climbing the ranks with a four-week appearance and peaking at number 3. Signed to Vibez Incorporation, TML Vibez’s breakout moment signals a bright future, with the release of the deluxe version of ‘Pawon Boy’ his catchy melodies on songs like ‘Paper’ had gained traction across platforms.

Davido

Davido rounded out his February run with four appearances peaking at number 4. His knack for delivering hits like ‘Funds’ ensured his relevance, keeping fans streaming and radio stations buzzing.

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez, a standout in the street-pop scene, appeared three times with peaked rankings at number 1. His relatable storytelling on songs like ‘Shaolin’ has made him a fan favorite, and his chart performance reflects his rising stock in the industry.

Rema

Rema captivated listeners with a three-week stint at number 5, and 3, and peaking at number 2 on the chart. His innovative sound and international appeal on the track ‘Baby(Is it a crime)’ where he samples Sade Adu continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeats, making him a key player in February’s rankings.

Victony

Victony, known for his emotive performances, also secured a three-week run, peaking at number 6. His steady climb on the charts due to his collaboration with Odumodublvck highlights his versatility and ability to connect with audiences through heartfelt music regardless of the subgenre.

Fido

Rounding out the top 10 is Fido, a rising name who appeared twice in February at positions 8 and 5. Though newer to the scene, Fido’s tracks like ‘Awolowo’ and ‘Joy is Coming’ have quickly gained airplay and streaming numbers, marking him as an artist to watch in 2025.

The February 2025 Turntable Charts paint a vivid picture of Nigeria’s musical landscape, where veterans like Asake, Wizkid, and Burna Boy share the spotlight with fast-rising talents like TML Vibez and Fido. As streaming platforms and airplay continue to drive music consumption, these artists are setting the tone for what promises to be a big year in Nigerian music.

