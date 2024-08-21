Top Nigerian movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime this week

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have become the go-to destinations for many movie enthusiasts, and this week, Nigerians indulged in a selection of films spanning genres on these platforms.

BusinessDay’s analysis of the top movies on these platforms revealed that the following on Netflix:

Something Like Gold — Nigeria

This hilarious and heartwarming Nigerian film tells the story of two strangers who find love in the most unexpected of places — a gold shop. However, their path to happily ever after is riddled with obstacles, including family drama, cultural clashes, and a botched gold heist. With a star-studded cast including Teniola Aladese, Segun Arinze, and Timini Egbuson and directed by Kayode Kasum, “Something Like Gold” blends laughter, love, and chaos.

The Union — United States

Mark Wahlberg takes center stage in this action spy film. He portrays a New Jersey construction worker whose life unexpectedly turns when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for a dangerous espionage mission. With a stellar supporting cast including Halle Berry and J.K. Simmons, ‘The Union’ delivers high-octane thrills and unexpected twists. The movie is directed by Julian Farino and produced by Mark Wahlberg.

The Other Woman — United States

This 2014 rom-com explores the complexities of infidelity and revenge. Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton team up after discovering they’re all involved with the same man. Together, they plot a hilarious and satisfying revenge on the cheater.

Kingsman: The Secret Service — United Kingdom

This 2015 action-spy movie introduces us to the world of Kingsman, a secret spy organization that recruits a promising street kid into its elite training program. As a global threat emerges, the young recruit must prove his worth and help save the world. The movie stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Caine, and Mark Strong and was directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Mission: Cross — South Korea

This new Netflix crime comedy puts a unique spin on the spy genre. An agent-turned-house husband finds himself entangled in a dangerous mission with his detective wife, who is entirely unaware of his secret past. With its humor, action, and marital tension blend, ‘Mission: Cross’ offers a refreshing take on the espionage thriller.

The rest of the movies that round up the top 10 list on Netflix for Nigerian viewers this week include ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ a sequel to the first Kingsman film; ‘House of Ga’a,’ a historical film by Bolanle Austen-Peters; Philippine drama ‘Lolo and the Kid’; ‘ Indian 2’; and ‘Family Vacation,’ a Kenyan movie about a couple confronting marital issues during a vacation.

Amazon Prime Video:

Jackpot! — United States

This action-comedy is about a future where a deadly lottery has been established, and the winner becomes the target of assassins. When Katie Kim accidentally wins the jackpot, she must team up with an amateur lottery protection agent to survive until sundown and claim her prize. The movie stars Awkwafina and John Cena.

Criminal — United States

This 2016 action sci-fi thriller follows a CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) who dies while on a mission. In a desperate attempt to retrieve vital information, his memories are transferred into the body of a death row inmate (Kevin Costner). As the inmate begins to experience the agent’s memories, he becomes the only hope for preventing a global catastrophe.

My Spy the Eternal City — United States

The movie follows a veteran CIA agent, JJ, who reunites with his protege, Sophie, to thwart a devastating nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. With high-octane action and witty humor, ‘My Spy The Eternal City’ delivers an entertaining espionage adventure. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and Kristen Schaal and is directed by Peter Segal. The film is produced by Dave Bautista, who is the lead producer among 13 individuals.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — United States

This World War II action film, directed by Guy Ritchie, tells the true story of a secret British organisation tasked with carrying out unconventional warfare against the Nazis. With a star-studded cast including Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson, ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ offers a gripping, stylish look at a lesser-known chapter of history.

KM17 — Nigeria

This Nigerian thriller follows two sisters who become entangled with a psychopathic taxi driver obsessed with resurrection. When one sister is kidnapped as a sacrifice, the other must race against time to save her. With its suspenseful plot and strong performances, ‘KM17’ keeps viewers on the edge. The movie starred Blossom Chukwujekwu, Theresa Edem, Tonia Okojie, Toni Tones, Kelechi Udegbe and was directed by Lyndsey F. Efejuku.

Rounding up the top 10 movies in Amazon Prime for Nigerians this week include ‘The Beads’, a drama about a bride who relives her tragic wedding day; ‘Alaye’, which follows a young woman who gets involved with the criminal underworld; ‘Dolapo Douglas’, an action-drama about an expert criminal; Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce in the Black’; and ‘A Song from the Dark,’ a fantasy film about a Nigerian shaman who investigates a malevolent spirit.