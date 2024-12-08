TomTom connects with Gen Z through trace in the city campus tour

Cadbury Nigeria’s popular candy brand, TomTom, recently partnered with TRACE Naija for its “Trace in the City” campus tour. The collaboration aimed to connect with Gen Z students across various universities in Nigeria.

The tour visited five universities: Federal College of Education, Akoka, University of Ibadan, University of Calabar, University of Port Harcourt, and University of Uyo. At each stop, TomTom engaged students through interactive activities, music, and giveaways.

Mariam Abdullahi, Brand Manager, Gum and Candy at Cadbury West Africa, explained the rationale behind the partnership. “Partnering with TRACE for the ‘Trace in the City’ Campus Tour is a deliberate choice that perfectly aligns with our mission to connect with Gen Zs. We’ve been partnering with TRACE for over six years, and this platform provided us with an opportunity to engage directly with university students, promoting our brand values and giving them a moment to breathe and relax after their day-to-day stress,” she said.

Mariam Abdullahi further emphasised that the tour was not only about brand promotion but also about fostering meaningful connections with students.

“We wanted these students to not just know about TomTom but also feel and experience it. The partnership with TRACE allowed us to position TomTom as a brand that embodies youthful energy and vibrancy. By creating an entertaining environment, we reached students in their comfort zones and helped them unwind while building brand loyalty.”

The tour included various activities such as a “What’s Your Vibe?” segment, where students completed song lyrics and participated in exciting challenges. These interactive experiences helped to strengthen the brand’s connection with the target audience.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share