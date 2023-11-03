Three movies that connect viewers to their roots

In this era where many people are displeased with the socio-economic realities in the country, Nigerians are still proud of some things.

They love their history, culture, languages, customs, and a strong belief that they are the giant of Africa.

Of course, Nigerian citizens are in many countries of the world, making great strides and positively impacting societies over there. But, no matter how much the ‘japa culture’ has grown, Nigerians never forget who they are or their roots.

Read also: Duke of Shomolu production stages ‘Fajuyi’ in Lagos this Sunday

Sadly, languages and traditions back home are losing their popularity and values as people are increasingly forgetting their local languages and traditions.

In line with the development, the film and music industries have continued to create contents in local languages to protect the sanctity of identities. Africa Magic – Africa’s most loved storyteller – has made significant contributions to the drive to safeguard African cultures with its new slate of indigenous originals. So, if you love your indigenous roots, you should be watching these shows below:

Apo (bag):

What do you do if you walk into your compound one day and find a bag filled with money, a gun and some charms? That is what happens in ‘Apo’ where six poor tenants living in a ‘face-me-I-face-you’ dwelling find a bag filled with money, charms and a gun in their compound. They see the money as a chance to escape the myriad of their current financial realities and will go to any length to ‘secure the bag’. Unbeknownst to them, a ghost is haunting the money and will punish whoever finally gets it. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Africa Magic Yoruba (DStv ch. 157 and GOtv ch. 2), with repeat broadcasts every Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Read also: Jagun Jagun: Between the elites and the masses

Kariya (sanctuary):

Kariya follows renowned Islamic relationship counsellors Tariq and Hadiza Al-Hassan, who are themselves on the brink of divorce after Tariq’s infidelity threatens to become a public scandal. Zara, Tariq’s mistress, is pregnant and determined to expose him unless he marries her or pays her N50 million. Amidst the turmoil, they face a home invasion by armed bandits on the run from the police. As tension mounts and they unveil new secrets, theirs and the fate of their abductors intertwine, testing loyalties and pushing the boundaries of trust. The show airs Fridays to Sundays at 8 p.m. on Africa Magic Hausa (DStv ch. 156 and GOtv ch. 3).

Iwe (anger):

The Igbo-language show goes back to pre-colonial times and focuses on two kingdoms; once brothers ages ago but now separated by decades of resentment, jealousy and greed. However, their unity amidst the divide for their natural resources lay in a brave young prince. A deep desire to prove himself propels the prince to take bold steps to save his kingdom from its oppressor. Those steps will also unwittingly reconnect him with his real family. Iwe airs weekdays on Africa Magic Igbo (DStv ch. 159 and GOtv ch. 4) at 7 p.m.