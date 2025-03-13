Lady Kofoworola Ademola was a pioneer in African education and a relentless advocate for women’s rights. Born on May 21, 1913, into the Egba family of Lagos lawyer Olawolu Moore, she made history as the first Black African woman to graduate from the University of Oxford.

From 1932 to 1935, she studied English Literature and Education at St Hugh’s College, Oxford, an experience that was both progressive and isolating. As the only African woman in her time at the institution, she was often seen as a curiosity rather than a peer. Reflecting on this, she once said, “I was regarded as a ‘curio’ or some weird specimen… not as an ordinary human being.” Many people expressed surprise at her ability to speak English and wear European clothes, exposing the deep racial stereotypes of the time.

Determined to change these perceptions, Ademola wrote about her experiences in a biography that challenged colonial narratives about Africans. Her story was published in historian Margery Perham’s 1936 collection, Ten Africans, a book that shaped discussions on race and education in Britain. She also pushed for more African women to access Oxford, suggesting that at least two should be admitted annually.

After earning her degree, she returned to Nigeria and committed her life to education. She began teaching at a prestigious girls’ school in Lagos and later co-founded two more; Girls’ Secondary Modern School and New Era Girls’ Secondary School, where she also served as head teacher. Her efforts went beyond the classroom, as she played a crucial role in shaping policies that supported women’s education and empowerment.

Her impact extended into leadership roles. In 1958, she became the first president of Nigeria’s National Council of Women’s Societies, using her position to push for gender equality and better educational opportunities for young girls. She was also the first Nigerian woman appointed Secretary of the Western Region Scholarship Board, ensuring that more students, particularly women, had access to higher education.

Beyond education, Ademola contributed to humanitarian efforts. She served as director of the Western Region’s Red Cross and was recognised for her work with prestigious awards, including the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1959, presented by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. She also received the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) from Nigeria’s Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, cementing her legacy as a national figure in education and social development.

Ademola was also a talented writer. She authored several children’s books inspired by West African folklore, including Tortoise and the Clever Ant and Tutu and the Magic Gourds. Her work preserved cultural storytelling traditions while introducing young readers to valuable life lessons.

In 1939, she married Adetokunbo Ademola, a civil servant who later became Chief Justice of Nigeria. As the wife of a Yoruba prince, she was entitled to the title Oloori, but it was as Lady Kofoworola Ademola that she became widely known.

Until her death in 2002 at the age of 89, Ademola remained dedicated to education, advocacy, and women’s rights. In this month of March, as women are celebrated, her story continues to inspire a new generation of women striving for excellence in fields where they were once excluded.

