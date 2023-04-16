The State of Georgia proclaims Bruce Onobrakpeya honorary citizen, goodwill ambassador

Bruce Onobrakpeya, pioneer Nigerian visual artist and professor of Fine Art, has been honoured in the United States of America with double recognitions.

The celebrated Nigerian painter, printmaker, sculptor and living art legend, was proclaimed an honorary citizen and goodwill ambassador of The State of Georgia, a state in the US, recently.

In the letter of the proclamation written and signed by Brad Raffensberger, secretary of state of The State of Georgia, on April 5, 2023, at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Raffensberger described Onobrakpeya as an outstanding citizen and also thanked him for his service to the state.

The letter read in part, “I, Brad Raffensberger, Secretary of State of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim Bruce Onobrakpeya as an Honorary Georgia Citizen.

May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside.

Thank you for your service to our State.

In Testimony whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of my office at the State Capitol, in the City of Atlanta, this 5th day of April, A.D. 2023.”

Celebrated for his innovative printmaking techniques, Onobrakpeya pioneered bronzed lino relief and metal foil deep etching to in bold patterns and colors to explore Nigerian folklore and contemporary life.

Moreover, with over seven decades of successful practice, Onobrakpeya has impacted the Nigerian, African and global art scenes with his enthralling creative works, amid mentoring young artists through his Harmattan Workshop series and at the many universities he lectures.

The professor, who is known for exploring and exploiting new grounds, has many painting and design techniques and new media to his credit.

Some of his famous works include: Encounter with Eru, Atasa I, Nude & Protests, Crowning of Prince Oranmiyan, Ekpen gha mue Ewe Vbudezi, among others.

He will turn 91 years on August 30th, yet he shows no sign of retirement from the art, which is his passion, hobby and career.