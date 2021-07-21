‘The Black Dragon’ set for launch in Lagos

‘The Black Dragon,’ authored by Bemiwo Adesina, a 16-year-old boy, will be formally launched in Lagos on Sunday, July 25. The Black Dragon, published in Nigeria in 2020, by Makere, is a fiction containing moral lessons for young Nigerians based on the author’s perspective.

Born on July 27, 2004, Adesina’s penchant for reading and writing led him to venture into the writing world, which culminated in his debut published work, The Black Dragon.

‘‘The Black Dragon is a fictional work that contains a lot of moral lessons that my peers and young adults could learn from. I hope that this will encourage more teenagers to key into their literal abilities and skills. I appreciate the love and support of my parents which has made this book a reality,” says Adesina, author and student of Lifeforte International High School, Apete, Ibadan.

Adesina, who is delighted to be launching his maiden book, posits that it is a significant contribution to the body of knowledge, as “this book is a product of my passion for reading and writing.”

Ayokunnu Adesina, the author’s father, says the book is a testament of God’s blessings and faithfulness in his family, adding that the book launch will serve as a platform to celebrate the family’s 35 years’ journey.

“The book launch is two days before Bemiwo’s birthday. The event will be a celebration of 35 years’ of love, tolerance, perseverance, and God’s faithfulness to our family,” said Ayokunnu.

Recently, he donated copies of the book to his alma maters, Avi-Cenna International School, GRA, Ikeja, and Oakdale Infant and Junior Mixed School, Ogba, Lagos, respectively.

Principal of Avi-Cenna International School, Adeolu Adesanya, while receiving copies of the book, described the author as a good reference point for the Nigerian child, saying several students would draw inspiration from reading the book.