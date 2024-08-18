The birth of the VeryDarkMan: Chaos vs sanity

In many societies, those who challenge the status quo are often labeled as troublemakers, but they play a crucial role in driving change and innovation. The “Devil’s Advocate” isn’t the devil, but rather the one who questions established norms, daring to speak out when tradition urges silence.

The VeryDarkMan (VDM) stands as an outlier, embodying this spirit of defiance. Raised in a culture where elders are respected without question, VDM is unafraid to confront these norms, particularly within religious circles. His actions, though controversial, flash the light on the importance of those who refuse to conform, who are quick to spot societal blind spots, and who advocate for accountability, especially when institutions fall short.

Currently, VDM finds himself at odds with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, a Delta-born religious figure. The tension between them reveals deeper issues within Nigeria’s religious terrain, where faith is sometimes exploited for personal gain. Recent events involving the testing of the “Pool of Bethesda” on disabled individuals in Abuja have brought these issues to the forefront. This incident raises significant concerns: how can one individual conduct such a potentially harmful experiment without facing repercussions from authorities? I mean none of the so-tested products had a NAFDAC Number.

VDM’s crusade began with a simple supply of a little over 500,000 naira worth of foodstuff for the impoverished community of the disabled in Abuja. The villagers, driven by desperation and hunger, quickly agreed, revealing the harsh realities of poverty and neglect. The Prophet, it is alleged, has been selling miracle water, soap, and handkerchiefs to cure the disabled and the blind particularly in this case, these elements are sold at exorbitant prices to the very people the church should be helping, leaving them with nothing but hopelessness.

The exploitation of congregations by both Muslim and Christian clerics in Nigeria is an all-too-common story. VDM, a keyboard activist who has gained a significant following, has made it his mission to expose these injustices. His methods may be crude and controversial, but they resonate with many Nigerians who feel abandoned by both religious and governmental institutions.

These confrontations have sparked debates about the role of religion in society and the responsibilities of religious leaders. Prophet Fufeyin’s claim that his miracle products only work with his holy approval and love, has been met with skepticism, viewed by many as a desperate attempt to save face.

In a country where the government has largely deregulated key sectors, citizens like VDM are increasingly taking matters into their own hands. While his approach might not align with traditional activism, it reflects a broader trend of Nigerians seeking to reclaim their destinies, even if it means challenging powerful figures and long-held beliefs.

As the drama plays on, it becomes clear that Nigeria is at a crossroads. The actions of individuals like VDM may well determine whether the nation continues to be a stage for unchecked exploitation or a place where accountability and justice can finally take root.