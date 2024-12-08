The Baby Convention 2024 raises bar on parenting

The much talked about Baby Convention 2024 has come and gone but the event will certainly remain indelible in the minds of many.

Themed, “Work-Life Balance for Mums: Myths, Magic, or Must-Have?”, and hosted by pediatrician, Dr. Ayodele Renner, the convention, which recently unfolded at La Madison Event Center in Lekki, Lagos, brought together parents, caregivers, and pediatric experts for two days of insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and family-friendly activities. It also explored critical topics in parenting while fostering a sense of community among attendees.

The event started with a karaoke session led by Dr Renner, after which he gave his welcome address. Attendees participated in sessions like Dr. Renner’s masterclass on building a village to raise a child, Dr. Cole Adeife’s discussion on baby skincare, and the panel “Powering Moms,” which explored how childcare can support career goals. This panel featured contributors such as Fab Mum NG, Ify Mogekwu, and Caring Africa.

Fatherhood took center stage on the second day with “Fatherhood 101,” where actors Stan Nze, Akah Nnani, and Dr. Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor) shared personal experiences and practical insights on parenting. Other discussions included managing screen time, led by influencers like Seyi The Nifty Mum, and a session on feeding toddlers by Sisi Yemmie.

In addition to the knowledge-sharing sessions, the event offered engaging activities, including baby-olympics and a lively karaoke segment. Vendors displayed a range of baby products, from innovative parenting tools to clothing and accessories, allowing attendees to learn and shop.

Reflecting on the event, Dr. Renner emphasized its significance in building a support network for parents. “Parenting doesn’t come with a manual, but platforms like this provide valuable guidance and a sense of community,” he said.

With expert-led discussions, interactive activities, and networking opportunities, The Baby Convention 2024 delivered an enriching experience for parents and caregivers. It has solidified its position as a key event for parenting insights in Nigeria.

The convention’s success was bolstered by the invaluable support of its partners and sponsors, including Caring Africa and Caring Blocks, Cussons Baby Nigeria, Avon HMO, Danovita Kids, Renzo’s Vitamins for Kids, August Secret, Gidi Cakes, Kunbis Music Company, The Nimichen Brand, Radiance Cookware, The Baby Lounge, Fab Mum, Mum Confessions, Wives and Mothers and Young Nigerian Mom, Lagos Mums and That Good Media, whose contributions helped create a truly impactful experience for attendees.

