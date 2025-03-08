Musician Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has announced the death of his mother, Ifeoma Ajibade.

The 33-year-old wrote a touching tribute published on Instagram on Thursday, describing his mum as his “greatest protector, toughest critic and truest fan”.

“Thank you, Mummy for your strength, your sacrifices, your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God,” he wrote.

“For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family. You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and truest Fan.

“You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well lfeoma Edith Ajibade.”

Mr Eazi’s wife Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has begun mourning her mother-in-law. She wrote “You Forever Mommy” in the comment section of her husband’s post.

Several of Mr Eazi’s colleagues also reached out to him in the comment section of his post with comforting words.

Skales wrote: “May her soul rest in perfect peace!! Prayers up for you king.”

Jaywon said, “So sorry, brother. May her soul rest in peace.”

Comedian Ushbebe commented: “Deepest condolences my friend … mama is in a better place.”

