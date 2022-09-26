SOTO Gallery: A new entrant with a difference in the Lagos visual art space

On Saturday September 24, 2022, the Lagos visual art community welcomed yet another gallery. This time, it is a gallery of a kind, unique in offerings and open to do things differently.

From its name, SOTO Gallery, the new visual art hub, which is located on #10 Omo Osagie, Ikoyi, Lagos, draws attention, as well as, an artist-oriented and community-centered space.

The opening of its doors to the public also marks the metamorphosing of iDesign Art, leading interior design company and initiator of the new gallery, into other forms.

On a tour of the gallery, it is simply a ‘breezy art space’, as a visitor noted.

Well, the world-class finishing and touch of the gallery is expected given the pedigree of iDesign Art reputed for specializing in detailed interior design for commercial and exclusive residential projects to hospitality design and more.

But most excited at the opening of the gallery is Tola Akerele, an award winning interior designer, and founder of the gallery.

According to her, the new gallery is aimed at examining new and improved ways of converging design, art and installations.

Speaking on the reasons for expanding her creative portfolio with visual art offering during the pre-opening media tour of the gallery, she said, “We have created a relaxed and inclusive space that will allow us to establish and grow our iDesign Art platform. I am excited by the opportunity to nurture young artists and encourage art appreciation of the remarkable talent we have here in Nigeria.”

The launch on Saturday also ushered in a series of experiences at the new gallery, where African art will be reflective of ideas from a renewed standpoint and enjoyed in varied forms.

Read also: Conversations in Colour: Residency for five artists, five works, one venue

Explaining further the unique of the gallery and how it hopes to turn things around in the visual art sector, the iDesign Art boss, said that SOTO seeks to explore new ways to engage artists in answer to age-old questions and that the belief can be traced down to the word itself, SOTO, which connotes mindfulness, a key approach for appreciating art holistically.

However, the highlight of the gallery opening and its colourful celebration was the flag off of the gallery’s inaugural exhibition titled, ‘Crack’.

The guests were enthralled by the show of shere creativity by the eight exhibiting artists of the opening show.

The gifted artists at the debut show included; Muraina Oyelami, Victor Ekwu, Mary Funmilola Onidare, Bertha Onyinyechi Onyekachi, Sor Sen, Laju Sholola, Johnson Uwadimma and Uche Uzorka.

In line with the aims of the gallery, each of the artists presented ideas through their works from a renewed standpoint, while the viewers enjoyed the varied forms art was being presented to them.

Of course, Arin Olowoporoku, a curator, cultural producer and creative director, who is the curator of the exhibition, was happy to pull through in the gallery’s debut exhibition, starting with the opening day’s success.

Explaining the reason for the title and why the exhibition is a must-see, Olowoporoku said that Crack refers to the first light of day, the crack of dawn. According to her, the exhibition expands on the idea of coming full circle, the end of a time that leads to the start of a new period, while the artists are invited to investigate their immediate state of being and its resultant effect on the collective.

On the choice of the artists, she said, “We were looking out for artists who seek to inspire not only with technique, but by the themes they explore. We want to share original stories that bring profound impact to the viewer.”

Now open, Crack will run until October 11, 2022, at SOTO Gallery, #10 Omo Osagie, Ikoyi, Lagos, as art lovers and collectors are urged to breeze in to see the best of creativity on display in the most convivial space in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos.