Some people feel I don’t have kids – Rita Edochie

Veteran actor, Rita Edochie, has said that some people have gone to town with the story that she doesn’t have a family of her own neither does she have kids.

But in a post she shared on her social media pages during her last child’s Call to Bar ceremony, the actress said it is mischief makers that are going about with such stories.

“Those cohorts and haters of truth, you all said I am not married. Some blogs told the world I have no kids , you said I am a sad and unfulfilled woman who goes about posting sons and daughters from other women claiming they are mine just to gain the solace that I do not deserve. Hope you can see my elegant last child? With such status, you should know how my elderly children will be.”

Edochie said she chose to keep her family private and it was a deliberate decision.

“The fact I chose to cut some slack of privacy for my family doesn’t mean I have none or that I am not proud of them. They are my world and they mean the world to me. All my life God almighty has been faithful.”

Talking about her son’s feat, Edochie said it’s one of her proudest moments in life.

“This son of mine made me one of the happiest and proudest women on earth.

The journey was an uneasy one; it was entirely rocky. The stress no be here. But in all, God brought us to a beautiful endpoint as I can comfortably admit to being addressed as ‘Mama Barrister’. Now where are all those haters, those who complained that I do too much? Prepare now, the main ‘vawulence’ will soon start, if you do anyhow, Barrister is in my house and trust me, I will always win the case whatsoever.”

