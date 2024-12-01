Smelling nice is not negotiable – House of Jemila boss

Mrs. OJ Awa-Ibraheem, the brain behind the famous Spa and perfumery outlet, House of Jemila, has said it is not a vain thing to smell nice, while saying that having a nice scent boots confidence.

Awa-Ibraheem, who said this during the launch of her flagship store in Lagos, stressed the importance of perfumes while adding that it goes a long way to make a statement.

“All the holy books talks about perfumes and scents. It is certainly not out of place to wear a nice perfume. Perfume is as old as time. It boosts your confidence. There is nobody that will reject a nice smelling perfume unless your hormone smells like flowers, which is not possible. Nobody wants to interact with somebody with body odour. There is nothing as embarrassing as when you are talking and somebody is holding his nose.”

A Political Science graduate from the Ondo State University, Awa-Ibraheem said she got into the perfume business, not out of passion but as a means of making money.

“I started out just to make money. It was a means of earning money. But there is nothing that you do that you wouldn’t want to excel in it. I will not say I got into this because of the passion. As a woman, naturally, I would want to smell nice. Overtime, my passion for the business grew.”

But the beginning wasn’t easy, as she told Bliss in a chat. According to her, the journey into the world of Spa and perfumery began about eight years ago and since then, she has not looked back in her quest to dominate her sphere of business: a venture she began after marriage, fueled by a passion for creativity and the guidance of a trusted mentor.

“Starting a business wasn’t easy, but I was fortunate to have the support of my late mother, who helped care for my children while I explored my potential. Through the ups and downs, I learned valuable lessons, and I am grateful for where we stand today despite the many challenges businesses face, including the rising dollar exchange rate.”

And now, it didn’t come as a surprise to many when Awa-Ibraheem decided to launch her own perfume line.

“After years of selling premium fragrances, I was inspired to create my own brand after an article was written about me and what I do. That article planted the dream, but the journey to making it a reality was far from simple.

“Finding a reliable manufacturer was one of the biggest challenges. However, with determination and research, we partnered with a world-class manufacturer in Europe who understood my vision. I am thrilled to announce that this long-awaited perfume line will officially launch in the first quarter of 2025.”

The perfume merchant said she is not afraid of competition as the sky is big enough for every bird to fly.

She said, “I intend to be excellent in what I do. I need to be better than what we have out there or be just as good as what exists. Competition is not a problem.”

And since she has been in the perfume business for a while, Awa-Ibraheem said she has no regrets.

“I have had no regrets. I can sell anything. I decided to stick to this because I know this business and I have done it for a long while and I have grown to love it. It is now a passion for me. The sky is just the starting point for me. I intend to conquer in this industry.”

