Skylight In-Terminal Hotel: Boost for African airport hotel offerings

In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines, a foremost airline in Africa, extended its aviation feats to hospitality when it opened a 373-room Skylight Five Hotel; its first hotel in Addis Ababa.

With the hotel, which cost $USD65 million, the leading African airline joined the ranks of global airlines that own hotels such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the owner of Scribe in Paris and Roosevelt in New York, EasyJet, owners of Easy Hotels, AirAsia-Tune Hotels, Eva Air owners of Evergreen Laurel Hotels, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Malaysia Airlines, which previously owned Golden Tulip and Four Seasons Resort Langkawi respectively.

Barely three years after opening Skylight Five Hotel to the public, the airline has opened yet another hotel, which is targeted at transit passengers.

The new hotel, which is called Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel, is a five-star terminal hotel located inside the Bole International Airport (Terminal 02); just a short walk to the departure gates for boarding “B”.

On offer at the new hotel are 97 tranquil rooms in five categories, including single, twin, and suite, with each category featuring modern essentials for seamless stay.

But the Skylight Suite has additional space with a living and dining area.

Read also: Airtel deploys most fibre cables in two years

Spacious rooms and suites with luxury bedding, flat-screen TV among other modern features are all non-smoking as well as pet-friendly.

Other amenities include; a fitness centre and the Hub Restaurant located between both room wings above concourse “B” where guests can enjoy continental breakfast.

However, guests must have an international departure flight from Terminal 2 only to be admitted in the hotel. As the hotel is located within the airport terminal building, only a maximum of one-night stay is permitted due to government regulations. Once guests check in at the hotel, they cannot leave the premises.

Moreover, with transit passengers in mind, the new hotel offers great location and facilities for the business traveler, couples and for those traveling in pairs.

The hotel opening is riding on Ethiopian Airlines’ fast and sustained growth in its 75 years of operation, amid a recent launch of five new destinations in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

As well, on July 1, 2022, the airline, which is a pride of Africa, expanded to 127 strong international destinations, necessitating more accommodation demands for transit passengers.

One of the new destinations is Washington DC, with flights from Lome, Togo and thereby offering more options to its Nigerian passengers, who can connect the world from the airline’s four airport departures in Nigeria; Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu.