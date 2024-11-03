Sierra Leone on spotlight with Women in Tourism Regional Conference

…Stakeholders sue for inclusive future for African tourism

For three days (October 29-31, 2024), Sierra Leone was in the spotlight for tourism.

The West African country hosted tourism stakeholders from across the world in Freetown, its beautiful capital city, where the visitors freely explored the country’s natural attractions to the fullest.

However, it was a special hosting as well as a special occasion as leading women in global tourism gathered to brainstorm at the Women in Tourism Regional Conference.

Considered as a landmark, being the first of the conference to be hosted on West African soil, the conference meant a lot to women in tourism across the world as key leaders, advocates, and industry professionals gathered to empower women and address gender disparities in Africa’s tourism and cultural sectors.

The two-day event, hosted by Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and the UN World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism), celebrated women’s contributions to African tourism while focusing on critical issues of equity and leadership.

The conference opened with remarks by Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, vice president of Sierra Leone, who underscored the importance of unity, innovation, and gender equality in strengthening Africa’s tourism sector. Jalloh highlighted the essential role of women in fostering a resilient tourism industry, calling for impactful policies that support sustainable growth and national prosperity.

Further amplifying the above message, Nabeela Tunis, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Leone, emphasized the role of tourism in socio-economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation, especially for rural communities.

She called for women to be at the centre of sustainable tourism, reaffirming the ministry’s dedication to creating equitable opportunities for women in tourism.

Excitedly, Elcia Grandcourt, Director for Africa, UN Tourism, followed with a keynote address on the need for gender-responsive policies and leadership training. She encouraged African leaders to support women’s advancement, urging the adoption of policies that empower women to play leading roles in the tourism industry. This call to action set the stage for insightful discussions throughout the conference.

Earlier, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Freetown Mayor, welcomed the participants with remarks celebrating the city’s commitment to inclusive tourism. She emphasised Freetown’s support for women’s active roles in regional development and its dedication to building a vibrant tourism industry. Her message was both a reflection of achievements and a vision for the city’s tourism future.

Adding a global perspective, Natalia Bayona, executive director, UN Tourism, addressed the significant potential women bring to tourism. She noted that 45 percent of women in tourism startups actively drive economic recovery and business inclusivity, highlighting the need for equality and innovation. Bayona’s vision inspired attendees to imagine a tourism industry where women play essential roles in shaping its growth.

On her part, Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator for Sierra Leone, emphasised the importance of investing in education, innovation, and financial access to empower communities. She highlighted tourism’s role as a major global employer, contributing to nearly 40 percent of the world’s workforce. Wakana urged attendees to recognise tourism as a powerful tool for economic growth and community development, especially for women in rural areas.

One of the conference’s standout events was the Finance Access Workshop led by Chukwu-Emeka Chikezie from Invest Salone and supported by Boblinda Bami-Caulker from First Bank and Mary Jalloh from the Sierra Leone Economic Diversification Project.

The session provided attendees with tools and insights into financial empowerment. It offered participants practical ways to navigate the financial landscape in tourism and beyond.

A highlight of the event was the fireside chat series, moderated by Kojo Bentum-Williams, senior communications expert for Africa, UN Tourism. The platform allowed industry leaders to share their personal journeys and strategies for overcoming sectoral challenges. Among the speakers was Barbara Rwodzi, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism, who discussed her successful gastronomy initiative, which has created jobs in rural communities, and underscored the potential of targeted policies to uplift women leaders.

Another impactful session focused on mentorship and training. Mary-Ann Kaikai, founder and creative director of Madam Wokie, outlined practical strategies to close the skills gap in the tourism sector, highlighting the importance of leadership training and entrepreneurial skills. Her insights emphasised the need to equip young women with the tools they need to succeed in tourism, cultural, and creative industries.

Digital transformation was another key theme, with AUDA-NEPAD’s Daniella Sachs moderating a panel on digital opportunities for women-led tourism ventures. Panellists, including; Salima Bah of Sierra Leone and Heather Sibungo from Namibia, discussed how digital platforms can streamline operations, improve marketing outreach, and expand audiences. The session encouraged women entrepreneurs to embrace technology as a gateway to innovation and growth.

In a particularly inspiring segment, Jéromine Setcheme Mongbo led the “breaking barriers and paving paths” fireside chat. She highlighted the importance of resilience and visionary leadership in transforming African tourism, encouraging women to take charge of the sector’s evolution. This message resonated strongly, reinforcing the collective vision for an industry where women’s contributions are recognised and valued.

The conference also celebrated creativity and entrepreneurship through an exhibition, where artisans from Sierra Leone and neighbouring countries showcased their crafts and cultural products. This display emphasised women’s economic contributions to tourism, offering participants a chance to explore collaboration opportunities and expand regional business connections.

As the Women in Tourism Regional Conference drew to a close, participants celebrated the steps made toward an inclusive future for African tourism. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Government of Sierra Leone, UNWTO, and numerous partners, the conference set a pathway for empowering women in the tourism sector across Africa. The event marked a meaningful advance toward gender equality and sustainable growth, ensuring that African women in tourism have impactful roles and equal opportunities in shaping the continent’s future.

