Shallipopi, Muyeez allege exploitation, unfair deals at Dapper Music

Nigerian artists Shallipopi and Muyeez have alleged exploitation and unfair deals at the hands of Dapper Music, sending shockwaves through the music industry. The artists’ revelations have ignited debates, raising urgent questions about artist rights, transparency, and the power dynamics between labels and artists.

Shallipopi, known for his hit song ‘Cast’ released a statement titled “Standing Up for Artists and Creators Everywhere,” detailing a series of grievances that led to his departure from Dapper Music. He accused the label of a “conflict of interest that betrayed my career,” citing a forced deal with Dapper Digital, another company owned by the same individuals. “Instead of prioritising my growth, they prioritised their own profits, putting my career and dreams at risk,” Shallipopi declared.

The artist also claimed a lack of financial transparency, stating, “I’ve worked hard, and like anyone, I deserve to know where my money is going. Despite repeated requests, I was denied access to clear financial records of my money.” He further criticised an “unfair forever deal” that would have granted the label 30 percent of his earnings in perpetuity, even after their professional relationship ended.

Muyeez, another artist formerly signed to Dapper Music, echoed Shallipopi’s sentiments, describing his experience as a “nightmare of exploitation, neglect, and betrayal.” He revealed that he was a minor when he signed the contract and was subjected to “impossible demands” and a lack of financial compensation. “In just one month, I released three Extended Plays (EPs), all of which reached number one on the charts. Yet, despite this success, I have not received a single royalty payment for my efforts,” Muyeez disclosed.

He also accused the label of abandonment and inhumane treatment, stating, “There were nights when I went to bed hungry, with no support from the very people who claimed to have my best interests at heart.” Muyeez highlighted the conflict of interest arising from the company acting as both his label and management, emphasising that their “dual role blurred the lines of accountability, ensuring their profits always came first.

The allegations leveled by Shallipopi and Muyeez have sparked outrage and calls for industry-wide reform. Fans and critics have rallied behind the two, expressing solidarity and condemning the alleged exploitative practices

X user Rafeal Irenen explained Shallipopi’s “unfair forever deal” part where he said the label will have 30 percent of his earnings in perpetuity, even after their professional relationship ended. Irenen explained it as a ‘POST-TERM COMMISSION’.

“It’s a clause that gives the label the right to continue to earn from the royalties of the artist, even after the artist has left the label. On the face of it, it’s not an unfair clause and it is very common in standard recording and management deals. However, it is important to note that Post Term Commissions only apply to; 1. royalties accruing from the songs produced, performed, and released by the artist while he was under the label, and 2. revenue accruing from sources (deals) facilitated by the label for and on behalf of the artist,” Irenen said.

Post Term Commissions are often penned at a certain duration which can take as long as 50 years or for life.

Irenen said that it’s for this reason that artists should employ the services of a lawyer when negotiating deals as artists. “A lawyer can help you ensure that such clause is included in the agreement in such a way that does not harm you,” Irenen said.

The music industry is now grappling with the implications of these revelations. Calls for greater transparency in contracts, fairer royalty distribution, and independent artist representation are growing louder. The case has also highlighted the vulnerability of young and emerging artists who may be pressured into signing exploitative deals due to a lack of knowledge and resources.

The Shallipopi and MUYEEZ exposé serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by artists in the music industry. It underscores the urgent need for a more equitable and transparent system that protects the rights and well-being of creators.The music industry is watching, and the world is listening.

