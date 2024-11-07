Seven mindsets you should heal from as a wife

Working with women over the years, I’ve seen how they often carry the burden of blame in their marriages. Whether it’s an issue of emotional disconnection or infidelity, many women reflexively think they are at fault. But there are certain mindsets that, when addressed, can transform how you view yourself and your marriage. Here are seven key mindsets to release:

1. Expecting Your Husband to Always Make You Happy: While it’s natural to expect emotional support, happiness must come from within. Relying solely on your husband to fulfill that need can lead to disappointment. Embrace a deep relationship with God and build self-worth to radiate joy in your marriage.

2. Feeling Inadequate: If your partner cheats, it’s easy to blame yourself. But cheating often reflects a lack of self-control in the partner, not inadequacy in you. While you can strive to communicate better, don’t take responsibility for actions beyond your control.

3. Idolising Your Husband: While it’s essential to love and support your spouse, having a life outside of him is equally important. Maintain your joy and individual identity, and avoid letting his mood or struggles dictate your happiness.

4. Limiting Yourself: Being a wife or mother shouldn’t prevent you from achieving personal goals. Pursue your dreams and goals as you nurture your family. Growth doesn’t have to stop because you have a family.

5. Defining Yourself by Your Past: Your past experiences don’t determine your future. Choose to see yourself as someone moving forward, not backward. Embrace your past as lessons and feedback, but continue to progress.

6. Ignoring Your Own Needs: It’s common for women to focus on supporting their husbands’ dreams, but don’t forget about your own aspirations. Your self-care, interests, and goals are as important as yours.

7. Neglecting Self-Care: Amid family responsibilities, create time for yourself. Time alone allows you to recharge, reflect, and care for your needs. A little “me time” will enrich your well-being and positively impact your marriage.

These mindset shifts will empower you to be a more resilient, fulfilled, and balanced wife. Healing these perspectives can bring harmony and help you fully enjoy your journey in marriage.

Share