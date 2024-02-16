Richard and Chioma Nnadi, winning together in love and business with ‘Eve After Dark’

Eve After Dark, founded by Chioma Nwakwesi Nnadi and Richard Nnadi, has transformed into Nigeria’s premier cloud kitchen, specialising in 24/7 on-demand ordering and delivery of freshly crafted meals from an extensive à la carte menu featuring over 100 product assortments.

Originally established in December 2019 and formally incorporated in April 2021, ‘Eve After Dark’ began with a single wholly-owned kitchen, three employees, and no franchises. Fast forward to 2024, the company has expanded significantly, now operating seven kitchens in Lekki, Ikeja (Lagos State), and FCT Abuja, along with three new exciting additions in London.

The London expansion is a milestone for Eve After Dark, aiming to bring the rich flavours of African dishes to every corner of the city, ensuring 24-hour accessibility. With a growing staff of over 150 employees, this venture reflects the company’s commitment to global culinary influence.

To facilitate this culinary experience, Eve After Dark has developed a user-friendly app and website, allowing individuals to send delectable meals to loved ones in Nigeria from anywhere in the world. As they continue to grow, their long-term plan involves expanding franchise kitchens globally, focusing on one locality at a time.

How did you come about the idea of Eve After Dark?

Chioma: We got married in February 2019 and not long after that, it became apparent that we needed to diversify our income sources; good enough, at the time, Richard had assets that were either under or not utilised. One day, whilst on a walk, we decided on venturing into food business. We also agreed to do things differently by adopting an online route to market (because we couldn’t afford additional capital outlay to invest in brick and mortar). Also, Richard’s previous experience with nightlife played a significant role in informing our initial target audience.

Richard: Well, at that time when she told me, I didn’t want to do it because I had just closed my nightclub and thought that starting a food business was a step down from who I was (so I thought, but I am glad I made that decision, it is one of my best decisions ever. Look at me now.)

Chioma: Although Richard liked the idea of income diversification, he was very reluctant to take the required next steps to action our plan.Then one day, in December of the same year and without his prior knowledge, I went to Mile 12 with my housekeeper (at the time) and bought food stuff worth N390,000. The rest they say is history.

Richard: At this point, I had no other choice so we agreed we would leverage our strong points where she would handle all operations and I would handle everything marketing and today, Eve After Dark has become a global sensation.

What has been the biggest milestones and achievements in these 5 years?

Chioma: One significant achievement is seeing the seed money of N390,000 multiply so much that it funded the Eve After Dark Abuja Operations in 2021, and by consequence is funding our expansion into the United Kingdom (as we currently have no external funding).

Another achievement is the positive impact and growth opportunities our business continues to provide its staff, for example, the global vision of Eve After Dark provides staff mobility which is the first of its kind in our local industry.

Richard & Chioma: Other key milestones are Eve After Dark UK obtaining a 5-star rating at its London kitchens, as well as being approved by the Home Office as a registered sponsor. In fact wwitnessing the actualisation of Eve After Dark becoming a global brand is awe inspiring.

What challenges did you face in establishing and growing your business?

Chioma: Well, asides the steady economic downturn, I would say human resources. We are in an industry where employment and building the right team suitable to align with the global vision that my husband and I share, is very crucial to the growth and sustainability of the business.

How has the concept evolved since you started?

Chioma: Eve After Dark began as a night time only cloud kitchen delivering food only at night on the island, to delivering during the day which now became 24hrs on the island. We then went into a partnership with Tantalizers that now allowed us replicate the same thing on the mainland. Shortly after, we opened our Abuja branch and now, we are currently opening in London, plus diversifying the brand into other arms which now include: Travel and shortlet accommodation. This came to be by major strategic partnerships with other companies in the travel and accommodation sectors.

What sets your business apart from others in the market?

Richard: There are quite a few things, for example, our commitment to our purpose (delivering great quality, freshly made meals 24/7 anywhere in Lagos, Abuja & London), commitment to our global vision and taking the necessary incremental steps to achieve it. Another niche factor is our innovative marketing approach.

What impact has your business had on the local food delivery industry?

Chioma: Asides being the first 24hours cloud kitchen in Nigeria, wherein employment has been created for over 200 staff across the country, partnerships with numerous vendors/suppliers ranging from raw goods to logistics have also been established and maintained. I would say we have empowered a lot of families whilst simulataneously creating wealth.

How do you ensure food quality and consistency across different delivery orders?

Chioma: We have a menu in which the quality control staff are responsible for enforcing; also, ingredients are portioned in line with menu specifications and utilised accordingly.

We also encourage our customers to provide us with feedback after every meal.

What future plans or expansions do you have in mind ?

Richard: The dream is to take Eve After Dark from Nigeria and the United Kingdom and open franchises in other countries like America and Middle Eastern countries like Dubai and ofcourse Asia while diversifying the brand into travel, music and accommodation.

What technologies or innovations have you implemented to enhance your business operations?

Richard and Chioma: Our technology (Website and app) allows people from anywhere in the world to send food to loved ones in locations where our kitchens are located (so for instance, you can be in London and send a meal to a friend or family member in Lagos or Abuja at the push of a button).

How do you engage with your customers and build loyalty?

Chioma: We engage with our customers through our app, website, WhatsApp and other socials. First time customers who sign up on our website/app get a discount. Also, we often send free meals to our repeat customers prior to introducing them on our menu, introducing discount codes, creating loyalty programmes, and creating relationships with our customers by setting up an efficient customer care system.

What advice would you give to entrepreneurs looking to start their own food business?

Richard: I believe a lot of people who start food businesses have problems with costing and understanding how to efficiently price their products, and this really affects the dynamics of the longevity of the business. We all know people who have been in this business for a while and haven’t been able to scale and I believe it’s because they don’t understand costing and most importantly structure and marketing.

Have there been any significant changes or adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Chioma: COVID happened for us not against us. From inception, we were positioned for COVID so much that when the total lockdown occurred, we were not affected because our staff were provided with accommodation in close proximity to the kitchens and we had and still have dispatch on standby.

There are people who do not believe in joint businesses with their spouses. You have been successful at this, what is the contributing factor to this synergy?

Chioma: Leveraging our strength.

Richard: Knowing our strengths and weaknesses and complementing each other. She’s amazing at operations and I am a genius at marketing, so together we are nothing but perfect.

It is the season of valentine, how did you meet each other?

Richard: Escape nightlife had just diversified into the university awards, and we had a category for ‘Makeup artiste of the year’ and I had gone to Zaron cosmetics to seek partnership, and she was the person that was sent to have the meeting with me. That was how it began.

Chioma: We met whilst I was at work. He was scheduled to have a marketing meeting with my colleague but she became preoccupied at the time of the meeting and asked me to fill in for her. The rest is history.

When did you both know you were meant for each other?

Chioma: For me, I wouldn’t say there was any specific time. We started to spend time together and eventually became fond of each other. In general, I think men are more strategic about their relationships.

Richard: I think I knew after two months of dating her. I had spent a lot of my time in nightlife considering I owned Escape Nightlife and I had encountered so many women in that time, so it was easy to see how outstanding she was.

What does love mean to you?

Chioma: Love is vulnerability, love is prioritising the needs of your partner, love is understanding, love is committing to, and taking steps to continuously enhance the quality of the relationship.

Richard: Love means no matter what happens, this person comes first before anything else including myself.

If you were to give the Nigerian government an advice on food and its provision, what will it be?

Richard: I would say, support and investment are both important, and just like our music travels, so should our cuisine and this can’t be done easily without the support of the government.