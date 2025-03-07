Rema’s highly anticipated “HEIS” World Tour 2025 kicks off on April 11, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada, and spans North America, Europe, and Asia. With a lineup of iconic venues and festivals, the tour’s confirmed stops could collectively host over 350,000 fans.

The tour begins at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, with a capacity of approximately 5,000 for concert setups. Rema then heads to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, for two dates on April 13 and 20.

The Empire Polo Club, Coachella’s home, can hold up to 125,000 attendees across its grounds, though main stage crowds typically range from 60,000–80,000 per performance, potentially doubling Rema’s reach with both shows.

On April 24, Rema hits Mexico City, but the exact venue has not been announced, however, Rema has garnered fans in the Latino community, especially after the release of his global hit ‘Calm Down,’ where he featured Selena Gomez. This might see him secure venues like the Palacio de los Deportes or the Auditorio Nacional, hosting a potential audience of 10,000-20,000.

Houston’s 713 Music Hall follows on April 27 with 5,000 seats, while Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on April 30 hosts 5,000 attendees. The North American leg peaks at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 3 (19,500), Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on May 6 (5,000), Montreal’s Place Bell on May 10 (10,000), and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on May 11 (19,800).

In Europe, the tour starts on June 6 at Berlin’s Uber Eats Music Hall (4,500), followed by London’s The O2 Arena on June 8 (20,000). Milan’s Fabrique on June 14 holds 3,200, while Copenhagen’s June 18 show in TAP1 Denmark has a standing capacity of 4,500 people. Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on June 20 seats 6,000, and Brussels’ Ancienne Belgique venue on June 22 could see 3000 fans in attendance. The European run ends at Paris’ Accor Arena on June 28, which can see an attendance of 20,300.

Asia begins with Japan’s Okinawa Arena on July 20 with 10,000 potential fans, Osaka’s Ookini Arena Maishima on July 22 (5,000), and Tokyo’s Musashino Sports Plaza on July 27 (10,000). The tour closes with Sweden’s Dreampark Festival in Malmo on August 1 (10,000–20,000 depending on setup) and Barcelona’s Poble Espanyol on August 3 (5,000).

With capacities ranging from cozy clubs to sprawling festival fields, Rema’s Heis World Tour could see a total attendance exceeding 350,000 if all venues hit their maximums, with Coachella’s double dates pushing the numbers higher.

This might push bigger numbers than Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them…Tour, a 16-city tour, kicked off on November 3 2023, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. According to Touring Data, over 124,706 tickets valued at $93.50 on average were sold at Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them’ Tour, while $11,659,531 (about N16 billion) was realised via ticket sales.

