Radisson Hotel Group redesigns hybrid office, meetings concept

Radisson Hotel Group has redesigned the ‘hybrid office’ concept in a realignment of its offerings to meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) for business travelers.

The hotel group has noted that the ‘modern office’ has been redefined globally to incorporate the flexibility to work from home, work from a space that offers the comforts of home but with state-of-the-art facilities and high-level business support, or a blend of both. As a result of the development, Radisson Hotel Group is proud to speak about its value additions and how businesses and individuals can best use them.

Hybrid rooms offer a home-office environment – with extras

Radisson consequently created the Hybrid Room concept, which brings together the facilities of a modern office with the comforts of a contemporary hotel room. “So, if an executive is traveling for business, he or she will have everything they need in one space – free, fast, and secure Wi-Fi connection, excellent video conferencing capabilities, a printing service, HDMI and portable USB hub, charger, and adapters, and a portable Bluetooth loudspeaker (on demand),” says Tim Cordon, senior area vice president, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Connecting global teams

“As business returns to the ‘new norm’ and meetings, conferences and events recommence, companies and brands are once again gathering in person, but with the need to incorporate digital connectivity as they have realized the value – and cost savings – of being able to connect locally and globally in one space, at the same time,” Cordon further says.

“This means having meetings facilities that cater to this hybrid meeting demand, as well as accommodation facilities that meet this need.”

Radisson Hotel Group has always prided itself on the exceptional quality of its hotels’ meeting and conferencing facilities, many of which are now amplified with state-of-the-art technology to ensure seamless digital meeting and conferencing experiences.

Partnered with Zoom for heightened digital experience

Radisson’s partnership with Zoom, leading digital conferencing platform, is another way in which the brand is continually innovating to enhance its business guest experiences.

“This partnership affords our business guests the best possible streaming communications experience – from wireless presenting and one-click sharing, to intuitive presenting with fewer touch-points,” says Cordon. “And with security always being a top-of-mind priority, there are also robust security settings in place to ensure disruption-free meetings.”

Targeted solutions

“Radisson Hotel Group understands that every industry has specific and individual requirements when facilitating a meeting, event, conference, or exhibition,” says Cordon.

“So we tailor our offerings to ensure that the experiences of guests from multiple industries are perfectly aligned to their needs and expectations.”

Globally, Radisson has hosted events for guests from diverse sectors, from financial and healthcare to automotive, sports, and entertainment. “We recognize the importance of each sector in our social, financial, and cultural economies, so we place great emphasis on delivering meetings, events, and conferencing experiences that align with each industry’s needs and expectations,” says Cordon.

Sports teams

For travelling sports teams, for example, the Radisson Hotel Group is the first and only hotel company to offer a designation for sports groups, with skills attuned to this specialty market. “Our Sports Approved Program is supportive of the needs of athletes,” says Cordon, “with services designed to allow a travelling sports team to rest, regroup, and recharge while staying focused on their goals. We even share a ‘sports group resume’ with our staff, so they are equipped to look after the sports team’s specific needs”.

Exhibitions and bigger events

Across the Radisson’s portfolio of hotels, there is a selection of larger venues that can host congresses, exhibitions, conferences, and big product launches. Radisson appoints a single point of contact for event organizers, to streamline the planning, management, and execution of events at the venues. There is also access to business centers, unique catering solutions, and on-site visa assistance.

Healthcare events

The healthcare sector has specific ethical and regulatory requirements that govern the industry, and the Radisson ensures that its teams are equipped with the knowledge and understanding of all applicable regulatory codes. “Our healthcare solutions are designed to save healthcare guests time and money, and deliver operational excellence while being part of their company’s risk management solution,” says Cordon. “Compliance is vital in the healthcare sector, so the Radisson supports a rigorous review process of its key healthcare venues to ensure compliance with specific requirements, and uses tools to maximize the approval process, saving time with site inspections.”

Serving the entertainment industry

The Radisson has a program built to fulfill the entertainment industry’s specific travel and hospitality requirements. “Services, facilities, privacy, and safety are all geared toward supporting our entertainment industry guests, whether they’re facilitating movie and TV productions, celebrity travel, band and show tours, or on-site fashion shows,” concludes Cordon.