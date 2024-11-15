Radisson Hotel Group appoints Ahmed Raza as district director for Nigeria

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the promotion of Ahmed Raza to District Director Nigeria. Based in Lagos, Ahmed now has added to his current portfolio, Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Ikeja and Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Victoria Island, Lagos.

Effective mid November 2024, Ahmed will oversee operations across Nigeria as he continues to build on the Group’s growing presence in the country.

Ahmed, who has demonstrated quality leadership, achievements and driven by passion and a service philosophy, joined Radisson Hotel Group in 2017 as Executive Assistant Manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel Anchorage, Lagos, Nigeria. He was then promoted to General Manager of Radisson Blu Anchorage where he is currently based since September 2020.

Prior to joining Radisson Hotel Group, Ahmed was Director of Food & Beverage for Intercontinental Hotel Group in Nigeria as well as Acting Hotel Manager. Beginning his journey with Hilton Houston Hotel in 2005, Ahmed has since taken on more roles, expanding his wealth of experience, and showing extensive knowledge of the Nigerian market.

In congratulating Ahmed on his new role, Sandra Kneubuhler, Managing Director Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “Ahmed has proven his extensive experience and local market insight. In his most recent role as General Manager, he has led his team to consistently delivering exceptional results. Ahmed is a team player who is powered by passion and is forward thinking in his dealings. I have no doubt that he will be equally successful at delivering results in his new area of responsibility and I wish him every success.”

Ahmed’s promotion to District Director, Nigeria, underscores Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to empowering experienced leaders who understand the unique dynamics of local markets and are passionate about delivering exceptional guest experiences.

