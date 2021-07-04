Rachel Onamusi, impacting women through upskilling

Rachel is a stickler for women empowerment. “Human capacity development and the act of being self-sufficient lends a confidence to do even better, greater things, shattering glass ceilings and thriving based on their own wit, knowledge and self-sufficiency,” she says.

As the founder and CEO of VN Sync, a full-service marketing agency with expertise in all aspects of media, with a keen focus on digital media, strategy development and implementation, Rachel is an accomplished digital media strategist and growth facilitator who has developed and implemented the media and engagement strategy for a major national presidential campaign, developed the rollout strategy for a major political party, and developed and managed media strategy for several global not-for-profit and corporate organisations. Having been involved in a myriad of conversations, conferences and projects that are focused on strategies for women’s growth, she is one of the shining stars and rallying points for women in technology.

Rachel is passionate about giving young women the opportunity to learn new, viable skills so that they can change their lives.

Through a carefully constructed project, she was able to, within a few short days, secure the services of ten volunteer experts and select 47 worthy trainees from over a hundred applicants. Over the three weeks that followed, the selected candidates received training in different fields including Photography, Copywriting, Content Writing, Creative Storytelling, Product Design, Social Media Marketing, NGO Project Management, Graphic Design for social media, and many more.

The results have been as impressive as they have been impactful. One trainee stated, “I jumped at this application and was so glad that I was picked! I have learnt a lot and I have already started putting my new knowledge into practice where I work. My manager has noticed the difference in my writing and is pulling me onto more projects than before.” She said.

Another trainee wrote, “Recently I’ve been looking to have an additional source of income, and I thought it wise to turn my love for gifting and helping people out into a business. Got to know about this training at the right time, and I have really learnt a lot from the slides and the voice notes. It certainly takes more than passion to succeed in this business, and I feel I have the tools now.” She revealed.

Beyond the words of appreciation by the trainees, perhaps the most satisfying aspect of this project for Rachel Onamusi has been the glowing results for the women who have put their training into action.

These testimonies validate long-held beliefs for her, that women can be exceptional if self-limiting beliefs brought on by societal, religious or other convictions are lifted, and training and an enabling environment are put in their stead.