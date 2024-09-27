Preparing for the final quarter: A financial reset for Q4

As we approach the final quarter of the year, it’s time to take a deep breath and prepare to finish strong. The last quarter—what I like to call the power quarter—is where fresh ideas, renewed motivation, and new opportunities often surface. It’s the perfect time to realign your goals, connect with the right people, and secure the resources you need to achieve your financial aspirations. But before diving into Q4, let’s reflect on how things have gone so far and gear up for the final stretch.

Here are some essential questions to ask yourself as Q3 comes to a close:

1. Did I achieve my goals?

Think back to the start of the year. Did you set financial goals? If so, have you met them? It’s important to measure your progress against your original plan. If you didn’t meet your goals, don’t beat yourself up—this is your opportunity to refocus and make the final quarter count. And if you didn’t set any goals, now’s the time to start. Setting even small, specific goals for the next three months can make a significant difference.

2. How have I fared with my finances?

Take an honest look at how you’ve managed your finances over the past nine months. Have you been able to save, invest, or grow your income? Did you make smart spending choices, or have there been financial leaks that need plugging? Assessing your financial habits is the first step toward improving them. If there were setbacks, use them as learning experiences and adjust your plan for Q4.

3. Did I make, manage, and multiply my money well?

The make-manage-multiply strategy is a straightforward framework for financial success. Ask yourself:

Have I found ways to increase my income (make money)?

Have I managed my expenses and stayed within budget (managed money)?

Have I invested or found ways to grow my wealth (multiply money)?

If you haven’t focused on all three areas, now is the time to identify which one needs the most attention.

4. What areas can I improve?

Financial success is a continuous journey, not a destination. Even if you’ve done well so far this year, there’s always room for improvement. Could you do better with saving, investing, or reducing debt? What steps can you take in Q4 to get closer to your long-term goals? Write them down and set actionable plans to improve those areas.

5. Are you ready for the power quarter?

The final quarter is often a time when unexpected opportunities arise—new projects, promotions, partnerships, or investments. Stay open to these possibilities and prepare yourself mentally to embrace fresh ideas, new connections, and the energy to execute. Q4 can be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for.

As we transition into October, remember that the last quarter of the year holds immense potential. With renewed hope, strategic focus, and intentionality, your results in the coming months can far exceed your expectations.

So, whether you’ve hit your targets or are feeling behind, use this moment to reset, refocus, and reignite your financial goals. Here’s to a strong and successful finish to the year!