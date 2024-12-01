Pandora celebrates a decade of timeless elegance

10th Anniversary: Pandora West Africa sales executives and a delighted customer in-shop

Pandora West Africa has rolled out the drums across its eight well-appointed shops in Nigeria and Ghana to celebrate its 10-year journey of redefining elegance and storytelling through jewellery.

The celebrations have seen Pandora West Africa excite and delight with exclusive in-store promotions, special discounts, and events designed to appreciate and honour its loyal customers.

From its modest beginnings with a single store in Lekki, Nigeria, Pandora West Africa has flourished beyond Nigeria, boasting six locations across Nigeria and two in Ghana—a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, exceptional design, and customer loyalty.

Commenting on their anniversary, Charlotte Obidairo, CEO, Pandora West Africa, expressed her gratitude and excitement for the road travelled.

“It has been an incredible journey over the past ten years. We entered as an unknown jewellery brand and have grown to become a well-recognized brand in Nigeria and Ghana, known for affordable and quality jewellery. Our success is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, some incredible business partners and the loyalty of our discerning customers, many of whom have been with us since we opened shop,” she said.

To further enhance accessibility especially for shoppers not able to access the store in person, Pandora West Africa has re-launched its Shopify-powered online store, pandorashop.ng. The platform offers seamless shopping, with options for doorstep delivery—perfect for the holiday season and a thoughtful solution for gifting.

Oluwatosin Ogunade, operations manager of Pandora West Africa, commenting further added that, “Our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the past decade in Nigeria and five years in Ghana, we’ve prioritized exceptional customer experiences. With eight thriving stores across the region and more on the horizon, Pandora West Africa is here to stay.”

While Pandora’s brand offering covers an extensive range of exquisite jewellery items including necklaces, rings, earrings, the most popular item remains the charm bracelet, which consists of a bracelet fashioned out of a metal of the customer’s choice to which the customer adds symbolic charms for the special moments in their life. Each charm tells a story, and combined, they represent each customer’s unique story.

