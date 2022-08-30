Palestinians urge African creative market to reject Israeli film funds

The Palestinian civil society on Friday, 26 August urged the Africa Creative Market (ACM) to drop the complicit Rabinovich Foundation as a partner.

According to a statement released by the Palestinian Campaign for Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), said it was a result of the Rabinovich Foundation, which is deeply involved in whitewashing Israel’s apartheid regime and the ethnic cleansing inherent in its foundation, as evidenced by its contract with filmmakers.

“Its colonial censorship reminds us of South Africa’s apartheid-era Publications Control Board that attempted to disrupt the flow of information that could expose the white regime’s racist oppression”.

In addition to the statement, the PACBI stated that Israel has been designated as an apartheid regime by leading human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Israel’s B’Tselem. The Rabinovich Foundation’s practice of attaching racist political conditions to film projects in order to deny colonial realities has no place in a forward-thinking creative initiative like the ACM.

On July 31, 2022, the Rabinovich Foundation obliged filmmakers to whitewash apartheid and ethnic cleansing and also advocated artists and arts organisations to refuse professional engagements with Isreal’s complicit cultural sector.