Our Story II: Reflections on Wheatbaker’s 13 years institutional art collection

When The Wheatbaker, a boutique hotel, opened in Ikoyi, Lagos, in 2011, it debuted with with a difference as the first ‘art hotel’ in Lagos.

Apart from the world-class hospitality offerings, the new hotel projected visual art beyond artists’ studios and private galleries.

It turned its beautiful walls, corners and lobbies into new home for artworks.

Since then, 13 years and running, the hotel has grown it rich collections of artworks from the first set of exhibitors till date.

It has also generously invited its high networth guests and the public severally to view its growing and rich collections.

Once again, the boutique hotel is opening its doors to the public to see a much richer collection of artworks since 13 years and running.

The intentional emphasis on art as part of its offerings has seen the hotel host 37 exhibitions and showcasing over 80 artists in 13 years.

Exitedly, the hotel, in collaboration with SMO Contemporary, is presenting ‘Our Story II’, an exhibition of artworks selected from the Wheatbaker’s permanent collection.

The exhibition, which started from June 2, will run until December 1, 2024 in the hotel.

On display are works from many generations of artists, across diverse media.

The artists include; Raqib Bashorun, Billy Omabegho, Gbenga Offo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Susanne Wenger, Duke Asidere, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, Rom Isichei, Somi Nwandu, Isaac Emokpae, Peju Alatise, among others.

As expected, these art masters and upcoming ones are worth seeing, as Bashorun enthralls with his aluminium and wood work, Amadi-Obi comes with photographs, as well as Obiago, Onobrakpeya excites with his installation, while Alatishe’s painting glues the eyes to beautiful sceneries, among other creative masterpieces on display.

Speaking on the latest exhibition, SMO Contemporary explained that ‘Our Story II’ celebrates highlights of SMO’s curatorial journey over the past13 years, since it started curating the hotel’s spaces in 2011.

“Our Story shows the growth and maturity of the Wheatbaker’s institutional collection with works from 37 exhibitions showcasing over 80 artists,” SMO Contemporary said.

According to the art company, which has been the traditional curator of exhibition in the hotel, since inception, the Wheatbaker Collection grew from eight works acquired from Olu Amoda, Rom Isichei, Peju Alatise, and Gerald Chukwuma at the opening of the hotel in 2011, to Fifty-six works, which were generously donated to the hotel by the artists who exhibited their work on this important Lagos hospitality platform”.

Therefore, ‘Our Story’, according to SMO, is an important retrospective, celebrating exceptional talent from Nigeria, the African continent, and across the Diaspora.

“These leading and emerging artists showcased phenomenally rich and diverse art and installations, making the Wheatbaker, Nigeria’s first art hotel.

“Our Story is a tribute to the artist’s resilience and vision, and SMO’s commitment to curating public spaces and placing art within the mainstream of Lagos life; each exquisite photograph, painting, mixed media work, sculpture or print tells an intriguing story of Nigeria’s socio-political history and culture”.

In view of Maya Angelou, poet, writer and civil rights activist’s quote, “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you”, SMO Contemporary will keep telling the Wheatbaker Collection story than leaving it untold.

Once again, the special exhibition runs until December 1, 2024, offering the hotel guests and art lovers an art escape.