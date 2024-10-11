Our offering will bridge gaps in Nollywood, Hollywood productions – Austin Ogbuefi

Austin Ogbuefi

In an era where the global entertainment industry is more interconnected than ever, the need to bridge the gap between Nollywood and Hollywood has never been more critical. Austin Ogbuefi, chairman/CEO, Stanford Recording Studios, in this interview, shares with Obinna Emelike how he aims to create a hub that fosters collaboration and innovation, bringing together the best of both worlds with the upcoming launch of his studio.

How did your journey with Stanford Recording Studios begin, and what inspired you to bridge the gap between Nollywood and Hollywood productions?

The journey began with a call from Eleanor Earl, a film, TV and music executive, who is a member of the management team and John D. Boyd, a producer with Peace Industry Music Group. She proposed constructing a recording studio at Stanford Studios, which aligned with my vision of creating a hub for collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood. Meeting her through Terence Rosemore, who directed my movie “Different Worlds,” was a pivotal moment that set everything in motion.

Can you elaborate on the proposal from Eleanor Earl and how it led to the involvement of Darryl Ross?

Eleanor Earl proposed building a recording studio at Stanford Studios to support a Netflix series featuring African urban music, produced by Darryl Ross, a multi-platinum winning producer. This series aims to showcase African musicians and their collaboration with international artists. Our zoom meeting with Darryl Ross was productive. It was clear that we shared a common vision for Stanford Studios.

The result of that meeting was the establishment of a recording studio that will serve both the music and movie industries, marking a significant step in our journey.

What are some of the key features and services that Stanford Studios will offer to artists and filmmakers?

Stanford Studios will offer a state-of-the-art recording studio, film production facilities, and accommodation for visiting artists and filmmakers. We aim to provide a comprehensive environment where creativity can thrive, including high-quality equipment, professional staff, and a supportive community. Additionally, we plan to create a record label, “Stanford Records,” and establish an exchange musician programme to facilitate collaboration between African and Hollywood musicians.

How will Stanford Studios impact the music and film industries in Nigeria and beyond?

The studio aims to be a hub for creativity and collaboration, elevating the music and film industry in Nigeria by providing state-of-the-art facilities and fostering international partnerships. We hope to create opportunities for artists to showcase their talents on a global stage, bridging the gap between Nollywood and Hollywood and promoting cultural exchange.

What challenges did you face in setting up the studio, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges was securing the necessary funding and resources. However, with the support of Professor Eleanor and Darryl Ross, we were able to overcome these hurdles and bring Stanford Recording Studios to life.

Do you have upcoming projects or collaborations?

We have several exciting projects in the pipeline, including a documentary series that will highlight the rich cultural heritage of African music and its influence on global music trends. We are also planning a major music festival that will bring together artists from around the world. Additionally, we are working on establishing another branch of Stanford Recording Studio in Atlanta, USA, to further our mission of fostering international collaboration.

Stanford Recording Studios is not just a facility; it is a vision brought to life through dedication, innovation, and strategic partnerships. As we stand on the brink of this new chapter, the future looks incredibly bright. With the support of industry giants like Eleanor Earl and Darryl Ross, Stanford Recording Studios is poised to make a lasting impact on the global music and film industry.

Share