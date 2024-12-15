O’Saunders brings The Artisans to MFR

It was an evening of glamour and excitement as popular fashion designer, Olabisi Saunders with her label, O’Saunders, wowed the audience during the 10th edition of Music Fashion Runway event, held in Lagos recently.

Her incredible collection at the show, which she called, The Artisans, O’Saunders elevated the fashion industry as her designs were simply breathtaking.

Ranging from evening gowns to ready to wear collections, most of her fabrics were crafted from rich cotton fabrics.

In a brief chat with Bliss at the fashion show, the designer said her collection is inspired by abstract art.

“It is called The Artisan. I took inspiration from different artists. I am known for painting my fabrics and I did just that in this collection. That is why it is called the Artisans. All the designs are painted.”

Popularly known for her dramatic designs, O’Saunders said she decided to tone it down a bit for this particular collection for the fashion show.

“I didn’t do too much of glam. I am known for huge sleeves but I toned it down in this collection. I wanted the paintings to speak for themselves. The designs are wearable couture arts. The fabrics I used are basically black and white the paintings made them colourful.”

And indeed, the designs were colourful. She worked with black and white fabrics but the bold paintings and the beautifully crafted designs on the fabrics, made the collection to be a masterpiece.

Talking about the show, O’Saunders said it is her second outing and it has been a splendid experience.

“This is my second time on the show. The experience is lovely. There is no regret being a part of this fashion show.”

And regarding her aspiration, O’Saunders said she can’t wait for her designs to be in all stores in Nigeria and beyond.

“That is my desire. I want O’Saunders to be in all stores.”

