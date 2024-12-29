Organisers of 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards calls for entry

MultiChoice, owners of Africa Magic, organisers of the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) disclosed recently that application is open for the annual awards.

The call to entry opens on Monday, 23 December 2024, and is expected to close on Friday, 31 January 2025.

“The AMVCAs have become a beacon of excellence, celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling. We are excited to once again open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work to the world,” Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said in a statement.

According to her, AMVCAs celebrate exceptional talent, creativity, and innovation within the African film, television, and entertainment industry, showcasing the continent’s finest storytellers, performers, and production professionals.

She disclosed further that filmmakers, producers, production companies, creators, are encouraged to submit films, made-for- television movies or television series that were broadcast or publicly screened, from 1 January 2024 – 31 December 2024, for a chance to be recognised at Africa’s viewers’ choice awards.

“The 11th AMVCA promises to be a spectacular celebration of African entertainment, giving our talented creatives their flowers and creating unforgettable memories. The event will be broadcast live on Africa Magic channels across the continent, bringing the glitz and glamour of the awards to millions of viewers.”

To enter for the awards, interested creatives are advised to visit the official AMVCAs site on https://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA for more information and updates on the awards, and also follow Africa Magic on all its social media platforms.

