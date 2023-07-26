Orange Academy offers scholarships to grow brand marketing talents

Orange Academy, an African practical school of integrated brand experience and idea management set to offer scholarships to qualified candidates for the Integrated Brand Experience (IBX) program Class of 29 for 6 months starting on August 12th, 2023.

According to the institute, the scholarship is open to promising young minds and aims to develop the strategic and creative thinking competence of the participants, individual and group practical activities will be included in the training.

The eligible applicants will be interviewed and screened by a jury of Orange Alumni and select qualified applications according to set criteria.

Femi Odukoya, the Spokesperson for Orange Academy, said Orange Academy, through its many training programs, has since inception has been grooming and nurturing young minds to become professionals that set the pace in their field of endeavors.

“The IBX is a highly-practical training program that enables participants to combine strategic and creative insights to churn out compelling brand experiences,” said Odukoya.

“Attendees of any of our programs are exposed to learning from highly resourceful and seasoned facilitators, ” said Lampe Omoyele, The Provost of Orange Academy.

“We are mindful of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, hence our students are equipped with the Art of Positive Thinking training. The IBX as a flagship training program is specifically designed to raise an army of change agents in different sectors of the economy.”

Orange Academy is known for its emphasis on resonating brand experiences through unique storytelling and aims to provide underpinning knowledge that drives solutions.