Optiva Capital Partners, Loft & Keys to drive $500m hospitality, other investments in Nigeria

Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading wealth management and retention company, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Loft & Keys LLC, a renowned real estate and investment company with dominant presence in Nigeria and the Middle East.

The ceremony, which took place over the weekend at Optiva Capital’s Corporate Headquarters in VictoriaIsland, Lagos, aims to boost investment in Nigeria’s hospitality and healthcare sectors on the one hand, as well as provide Nigerian investors with opportunities to invest in real estate in the UAE, particularly in Dubai.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Jane Kimemia, CEO, Optiva Capital Partners, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, “With Loft & Keys’ deep understanding of the Nigerian market and established networks in the Middle East, we are poised to bring $500 million in investments into Nigeria’s hospitality and healthcare industries. The funds will be strategically spread across Lagos, Abuja, Delta, and Enugu.”

The investment in hospitality will serve as a catalyst for economic growth in Nigeria. Beyond creating employment opportunities, it will spur infrastructure development, enhance regional tourism appeal, and foster business ecosystems in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, Enugu, and Delta. Similarly, the healthcare focus will address critical gaps in medical infrastructure, improve access to quality care, and promote health innovation—key pillars for national development.

The partnership, according to Kimemia, also extends to Nigerian investors seeking opportunities in the UAE. With Loft & Keys’ expertise and extensive networks in Dubai and other Middle Eastern hubs, the collaboration will unlock access to one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

Speaking about the partnership, Austin Ugochukwu Albert, chairman, Loft & Keys LLC, said, “Optiva Capital Partners stands as Africa’s leading wealth retention company, a position that is firmly established and without question. This partnership with Loft & Keys will further solidify their dominance and create even greater opportunities for growth. As Dr. Jane Kimemia has rightly emphasized, Loft & Keys, with our extensive expertise in the Middle East, is a trusted and experienced partner”.

According to him, Loft & Keys has a strong presence in the UAE and is actively expanding into Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the near future.

“Together with Optiva Capital Partners, we are committed to capturing significant market opportunities in these regions. I am confident that this partnership will foster substantial growth that will be mutually rewarding for both parties,” the chairman said.

Dubai, a city widely known for its opulence and rapid development, is reportedly operating at only 30 percent of its projected capacity, presenting a significant growth opportunity for investors. According to industry experts, this untapped potential creates a unique window for investors to capitalize on the city’s future expansion and development.

The partnership also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17 as two formidable brands, Optiva Capital Partners and Loft & Keys are committed to leveraging their collective strengths to drive impactful investments that benefit clients and communities alike.

