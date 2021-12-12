OMO ADÉRÓNKÉ: Homage to motherhood, women

Art lovers, collectors and the public are in for a memorable festive season as Affen Segun breaks out with his solo exhibition.

Titled ‘OMO ADÉRÓNKÉ’, the exhibition is being presented by Doble Seis Entertainment at Angel and Muse, 5 Sumbo Jibowu, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It opened with a private viewing on Friday, December 10, 2021, and will open to the general public from December 11-12, 2021.

Curated by Tiwa Adegbuyi, the exhibition is simply ‘textile meet art’. It features works executed with acrylic, ankara fabric on canvas, and most importantly, celebrates motherhood, brotherhood and women of colour.

With the exhibition, the artist, who is professionally known as Ojay Artworks, intends to pay homage to his mother, and also to glorify the strength of African women and mothers.

As well, Ojay’s mother is the greatest inspiration for his paintings hence the title. His first original painting came about when his mother passed on. He found a box of her Ankara wrappers and started incorporating it into his paintings.

On a reason to visit to see the exhibition, Affen Segun’s paintings are reflections of where he comes from, he directs his paintings towards the beauty of the black culture, tribe, tradition and also life styles and struggles of the black community. The contemporary self taught painter is passionate about telling unique African stories through his paintings.

Affen Oluwasegun professionally known as Ojay Artworks is a contemporary artist who is motivated by the black culture, he sees the culture as a source of inspiration for his art. As a contemporary artist whose passion for creation of portraits, which are brought alive through the use of a combination of acrylic hues and African patterned fabrics, his ability to capture emotions on faces of the subjects shows why he has got a large audience of lovers of his works.

The artist brings an extensive mastery of color theory, innate sense of rhythm, and compositional elements to each painting. As a contemporary artist, he is an optical illusionist whose art defies special limitations. His art is visual poetry bursting forth with relentless energetic expression.

The painting he did for the Nigerian Singer Mayorkun has been featured on billboards across Lagos City.

His streamlined art has been able to get him recognition from outside the country, where he has had several exhibitions in the United Kingdom, and also several award nominations and magazine features too.

Speaking of his paintings, Ojay says, “My paintings are a reflection of the African culture, tradition, events and its people. I’m motivated by the Black culture, I see Culture as a source of inspiration for my art. As a contemporary artist whose passion for creating portraits of children, women and men of Africa which are brought alive through the use of a combination of acrylic hues and African patterned fabrics, my paintings make me connect more intimately with my viewers.”