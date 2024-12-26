Olive’s Singles PJ Party: Building community, empowerment, and connection

Olive’s Singles PJ Party was created to offer women—whether unmarried, divorced, or widowed—a supportive space to connect, share stories, and celebrate the holiday season together. Founded by TV host- Olive Emodi, the event is designed to challenge the isolation many women experience during significant times like the holidays, offering an environment where they can find joy, healing, and new friendships.

As the event grows, Olive’s vision is expanding. With plans to take the experience nationwide and even globally, she hopes to introduce mentorship and training sessions throughout the year. With the support of sponsors, the goal is to help women gain the tools to thrive in all areas of life, while continuing to build a lasting network of sisterhood.

The third edition of Olive’s Singles PJ Party was an experience that touched hearts, sparked new connections, and reminded 24 incredible women that the holiday season is meant to be celebrated with joy, support, and sisterhood. Hosted by the ever-inspiring Olive Emodi on December 16th, 2024, at The Jewel Aeida, the event brought together women from all walks of life—unmarried, divorced, and widowed—to create a space where they could celebrate Christmas together, find comfort in shared stories, and leave with a renewed sense of belonging.

From the moment the guests arrived, they were treated to an atmosphere of warmth and kindness. Every detail was designed to make the women feel valued and pampered. They were greeted with complimentary makeup and hairstyling, cozy pyjamas to slip into, and exclusive goodie bags filled with thoughtful surprises. The air buzzed with excitement as the women mingled, sang along to karaoke, and enjoyed delicious food and drinks.

A highlight of the event was the surprise performance by Johnny Drille. His soulful melodies filled the room with contagious energy, causing the ladies to scream, sing, sway, and celebrate the moment.

The day was full of surprises, with special guest appearances that added even more sparkle. Actor and TV host Lolo 1, famous for her role as Adaku in ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, along with Nollywood actor Anee Ichia and social media sensation The Real Femi, graced the event, sharing their charm and positivity with everyone. Oluwatoyin Olusanya-Onadele, CEO of The Jewel Aeida, and her mother joined the celebration, spreading joy and even sharing a few dances with the guests. These personal touches made the event feel like a true family gathering, where everyone was uplifted by the power of connection.

Adding another layer of inspiration, Queen Bethia, the award-winning travel blogger who has explored 79 countries, took the stage to share her journey. She spoke about living life boldly, chasing adventures, and—most importantly—how to do it all on a budget. Her message resonated deeply with the women, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones and live life to the fullest.

Olive’s mother, a widow, not only celebrated the day with the ladies but also offered a heartfelt prayer at the end of the event. The women prayed for each other, and as the prayers ended, they were overwhelmed with emotion. Tears flowed, hearts opened, and new friendships were forged. It was clear that this was not just a party—it was a space for healing, growth, and connection.

By the end of the day, there were no strangers left in the room. The women had shared, laughed, and cried together, and as they exchanged hugs and promises to stay in touch, it was clear that ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ had accomplished its goal: to bring women together in a space of love, empowerment, and sisterhood.

This year’s event was a true celebration of the season’s spirit—a reminder that Christmas is about more than just traditions and family gatherings. It’s about creating meaningful connections, lifting each other up, and celebrating life, no matter where you are on your journey.

With heartfelt thanks to the vendors who generously donated their services, they look forward to next year’s event and the beautiful memories yet to be made.

Through Olive’s Singles PJ Party, many women have found a community to do life with, and many of the attendees have said that they now have a favourite Christmas memory.

Share