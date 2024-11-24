NTT Summit confirms speakers for 7th edition in Abuja

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy

The organizers of the 7th edition of the National Tourism Transportation (NTT) Summit and Expo, have announced speakers for the summit, which will be held in Abuja.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Culture, Arts, Tourism and Creative Economy, are among a host of five federal ministers billed to participate at the summit.

The summit is billed to run from, December 3-4, 2024, at the Velodrome, Package ‘A’, of the M.K.O. Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Anchored annually by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) in conjunction with industry players in the private and public sectors, this year’s theme is: ‘Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating The Synergy for National Economic Development.’

The NTT Summit and Expo is the flagship programme of the ITPN.

This year’s edition is expected to feature a Host City Walk of Abuja, the Tourism Transport Summit, Exhibition, B2B and G2B sessions, Membership and Fellowship induction ceremony, and a Gala Night for presentation of awards to deserving stakeholders in the industry.

Making the disclosure to newsmen in Abuja, Friday, Abiodun Odusanwo, president, Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), who also doubles as chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Organizing Committee of the summit, disclosed that the NTT Summit and Expo serves as a stop gap mechanism approved by the 15th National Council on Transportation which recommended that the event be held in view of the interconnectivity that exists between transportation and tourism.

According to Odusanwo, that singular act underscores the connectivity brought by transportation, which is at the heart of the tourism-transport value chain, adding further that the event traditionally seeks to explore and further strengthen the links between both sectors and maximize their impacts on employment, inclusive growth and sustainable development of the economy.

“Since this approval, the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo became a combined industry event during which the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), partnered and collaborated with the Federal Ministries of Tourism, Aviation, Transportation and related stakeholders, leading to the successful hosting of six editions; 2018 – 2023, with the plan for the seventh edition this year, at the concluding stage,” he said.

Odusanwo went down memory lane to recall previous editions of NTT summits in positing that organisers have decided to prioritize communiques of past editions in order ‘to accomplish the purpose for which the Summit and Expo was approved and being hosted.’

“In hosting the 7th edition of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo this year, organizers took cognizance of the vital documents that the past six editions have produced in the form of communiques and seeks to bring into effect their implementation as roadmaps to give the industry players the leeway to play their respective roles in the most appropriate ways that guarantee the best economic benefits for the country. Hence the theme: Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Accelerating The Synergy for National Economic Development,” Odusanwo stated.

Continuing, the ITPN President reiterated that awareness must be created of the relevance and importance of communiques of the past summits so as to accomplish the purpose for which the Summit and Expo was approved and being hosted.

According to him, this year’s Summit is to reaffirm the need for synergy and collaboration in areas of operations of the tourism transportation sector for national economic growth and development, as he reeled out some of the presentations expected as sub-themes of the Summit during plenary sessions.

The committee chairman further disclosed that event speakers for this year’s edition are drawn from key players of the public sector, represented by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and the Organized Private Sector (OPS), as drivers of the industry.

“These include; the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), leading discussions on the sub-theme; “Encourage Massive Investment in Water Front Properties, Resource and Etiquette Training;” Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), to head discussions on: ‘Connect and Explore: Trusted Travel Hub for Seamless Journeys’.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will lead presentations on ‘The Relevance of Directional Signs in Tourism Transportation’ ; and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) will lead presentations on ‘Artistic Collaboration and Partnership in Tourism Transportation’

“The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to lead the panel of discussants on ‘Personnel Training for Enhanced Performance and Service delivery in Tourism, Transportation, and Allied Industries ‘; while the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is leading discussions on ‘Impact of Climate/Weather Forecasting on Tourism in the Sectoral Planning of Nigeria.’

“The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) will chair discussions on ‘Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Procedures: Sharing Expertise on Export Documentation, Logistics and Freight Management in the Tourism Transportation Sector.’

Odusanwo stressed that NTT summits has since inception in 2018, offered the platform for public and private sector stakeholders, producers and consumers in Nigeria and Africa to come together, share ideas, experiences, exchange knowledge and showcase their skills in the growth, development and promotion of the nation’s economic endowments, this time, by promoting the ideals of the value chain inherent in the tourism transportation sector.

Participants at the two-day event will be drawn from major key players and stakeholders in the transportation and tourism sectors such as the airlines, tour and travel operators, administrators of the aviation industry; the maritime industry operators, road transport operators, including major transport owners, car hire and hail ride services. In addition, road traffic and safety agencies, including the FRSC, motor insurance companies; state transport ministries and agencies; rail transport services, are also expected to take part.

Others are operators of the Tourism and Hospitality (T&H) industry including, tourism resort operators, national parks; museums and monuments, state tourism ministries and boards, festivals and tourism events managers; fast food operators; M.I.C.E and destination managers; as well as, service providers in the banking, oil and gas industries.

Share