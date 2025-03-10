Nkechinyelu Okoye, COO Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited

1. This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

There is a need for organizations to embed inclusion into their culture. This means rethinking leadership pipelines, ensuring women have access to real mentorship and sponsorships within the organization, and creating environments where diverse voices are heard and valued. It’s about moving beyond “inviting women to the table” to reshaping the table so that inclusion is the norm, not an exception.

2. Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

No, I have not. However, I was fortunate enough to be blessed with female mentors who taught me to be more assertive, ensure my voice was heard, and to align myself with sponsors who advocated for me. My advice to women is to own your expertise, build a strong support network, and never shrink yourself to fit into spaces that were not designed for you—reshape them instead.

3. Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your own journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

Absolutely. There was a time when I believed balance meant giving equal energy to both work and personal life at all times. But I’ve grown to see balance as seasonal. Sometimes, work requires more attention; other times, family or personal well-being takes precedence. The key is to remain intentional—set priorities, give yourself grace, and let go of the unrealistic expectation of ‘having it all’ at once.

4. Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

Access to funding remains one of the biggest barriers for women entrepreneurs. Financial institutions need to rethink credit policies that disadvantage women, and we need more targeted investment in female-led businesses. Additionally, financial literacy should be prioritized, women should be equipped with the tools to not only earn but also grow and sustain wealth.

5. Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

The first would be my Mum. She taught me resilience and the importance of financial independence. Professionally, women like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Ibukun Awosika, just to mention a few, have been role models, showing that leadership, intelligence, and grace can coexist. Their influence has shaped my leadership style—I believe in lifting as I climb and making room for the next generation of women leaders.

6. The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

Men in leadership must be intentional about equity—this includes advocating for women in decision-making spaces, addressing unconscious biases, and calling out discrimination when they see it. It also means embracing flexible work policies that benefit both men and women, so caregiving responsibilities aren’t seen as ‘women’s issues.’ True allyship is about action, not just words.

7. When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

I hope my legacy will be one of empowerment—where women feel confident to take up space, challenge norms, and redefine success on their own terms. My advice to the next generation of women leaders is simple: YOU ARE ENOUGH. Never let self-doubt or societal limitations hold you back. Step into every room knowing you deserve to be there, and when you get there, hold the door open for others.

Share