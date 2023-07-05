NIVEA taps Beverly Naya, and others for launch of new product

NIVEA, one of the world’s largest skincare brands, has tapped Beverly Naya and other Nigerian celebrities in the launching of their new additional product.

The new product range ‘Radiant & Beauty’ is to nourish and protects skin, for melanin-rich skin tones, allowing all Nigerian women to feel confident and proud in their skin.

The brand’s success over the years is based on recognizing social and cultural differences and responding with game-changing innovative products that are relevant to the consumers.

At the helm of the NIVEA launch of this new range and celebrating the unique shades of the skin of women from all over Nigeria include Linda Ejiofor, Somto Onwuazombe, and Onaopepo Babarinsa Beauty.

Basil Menachem, Head of Shopper & Customer Marketing said It’s an absolute honour to be part of and work on not just an extraordinary product but one that was conceptualised and designed to care for the needs of melanin-rich skin.

“The project brings to life years of research into the needs of African skin. This is particularly a celebration of all shades of beautiful Nigerian women, who are always proud and confident in their skin. Excited for every Nigerian lady to try out these amazing products available countrywide. This marks a great milestone for the NIVEA brand and hopefully inspires you too”.

According to the Brand, issues that are often faced by so many women with melanin-rich skin tone are dryness and dull and ashy-looking skin. With the combined need to tackle these issues and the appearance of stretch marks, NIVEA’s quest was to research and formulate a body care product that works directly on these very real concerns. With result-driven care, our latest addition to our body care products was born; specially developed for the needs of melanin-rich skin, with a silky touch and immediate absorption.

“I’m super proud to be part of this project. NIVEA is a brand I have always been happy to be associated with. To be able to listen to the needs of melanin-rich skin women and especially develop products that better nature and keep their skin healthy, and glowing is a good show of commitment,” said Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

“Loving my dark skin is a powerful celebration of my unique beauty, and NIVEA is here to support and nourish my skin with products designed to enhance my natural radiance. Beauty comes in all shades, and I’m thankful to have quality products that honour and appreciate my dark skin’s exquisite qualities,” said Beverly Naya.