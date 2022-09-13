Nigeria’s cinema grossed N378 million in ticket sales, August

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria(CEAN) reported on Tuesday that tickets sold at cinemas nationwide in August generated N378 million.

Ope Ajayi, the president of CEAN, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to him, the figure represented a 28 percent increase compared to N294 million released in August 2021.

However, he also stated that there was a 19 percent decline in tickets sold in August, as N471 million was generated in July.

“The 37 films shown in August made over NGN378 million at the box office. 13 Hollywood films accounted for 72.4 percent while 16 Nollywood films made a little over 22 percent.”

Ajayi said the top five highest-grossing films in August were: Thur: Love and Thunder, Bullet Train, Beast, Hey you! and League of Surpets.

“Thor: Love and Thunder remained the highest-grossing, with N80 million in the month, which brings its lifetime revenue at Nigeria’s box office to over N350 million, as of 31st August.”

He added that the following movies that will be released in September are: Where the Crawdads Sing, Passport, Symphony, Inside Life, Finding Ireti, The Woman King, Ticket of Life, Ticket of Paradise, and Don’t Worry Darling.

“September 2022 will feature two main blockbusters ‘The Woman King’ and ‘Brotherhood.”

Despite the high rate of rain recorded in several cities, especially Lagos, Ajayi said, both have the potential to make September 2022 the best since the inception of the Nigerian box office, with revenues projected to hit N700 million.