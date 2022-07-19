   
BusinessDay

Nigerians mourn actress Ada Ameh

On Monday news spread about the demise of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh on Twitter. Many Nigerians were shocked by the news as the day before, she had shared a post on her Instagram page showing her eating with family and friends in the afternoon, but report says she died later that day at 11pm in a hospital in Warri, Delta State.

Nigerians took to social media to mourn the beloved actress who was popular for her comic roles and her character as Emu Akpor Johnson in the Africa Magic Series ‘‘The Johnsons’’.

Here are some reactions

