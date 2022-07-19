Nigerians mourn actress Ada Ameh

On Monday news spread about the demise of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh on Twitter. Many Nigerians were shocked by the news as the day before, she had shared a post on her Instagram page showing her eating with family and friends in the afternoon, but report says she died later that day at 11pm in a hospital in Warri, Delta State.

Nigerians took to social media to mourn the beloved actress who was popular for her comic roles and her character as Emu Akpor Johnson in the Africa Magic Series ‘‘The Johnsons’’.

Here are some reactions

Rest in peace Ada Ameh. You brought joy to all of us with your talent. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 18, 2022

Thanks for making our childhood memories joyous, entertaining, laughable and above all, something to tell children about. May your loving and amusing soul rest in peace, Ada Ameh ♥️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1de42KMnmg — Ray Cypher (@raycypherSf) July 18, 2022

She gave us the wholesome meme, not to talk about other lives she’s impacted physically and through her skills, may her soul rest in peace Ada Ameh pic.twitter.com/bxR9m8IHkt — Harrison ❁ (@harrisonJNIOR) July 18, 2022

She once shared a video stating that she was battling with something which was taking her life. She had given up. Always look out for your friends, many are passing through a lot but they seem to be okay. Rest in peace Ada Ameh, we will continue to miss you. 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Sud61H9wz1 — Kelly (@FaustinusKelly) July 18, 2022

This is really heartbreaking, so so painful. She was going through so much yet steadily made us laugh on the Johnson’s💔.

Rest in peace Ada Ameh

Rest well🕊️. pic.twitter.com/BPOS1f9aQg — Oluwaseun Akinjiyan (@OluwaseunAkinj1) July 18, 2022

This is your legacy, putting smiles on our faces and pure joy in our souls in a country that is abound with so many tragedies. It’s not how long one lives that matters but how well. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace Ada Ameh 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RpsEPNAuJx — Dr Rita Onyejesi (@agbomma71) July 18, 2022

Even after losing her only child about a year ago, she still made many happy through her roles and character as a Nollywood actress. Rest in peace Ada Ameh 🕊️ 😥 pic.twitter.com/VJd7FTQCAE — QueenEsther👸 (@Pweetyqueenessy) July 18, 2022

Rest in Peace Ada Ameh 🕊 My prayers goes out to her family, friends and colleagues. May God give them the heart to bear the irreparable loss. God knows the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/8wDGKtl7Iw — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆™ (@king_kayceee) July 18, 2022

Rest In Peace Ada Ameh. Thank you for sharing your wholesome self with us and giving us reasons to laugh 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/e4aHeCAE9V — Damilola Tomosori (@Dami_manesa) July 18, 2022

Lost 6 of her siblings before 2020, lost her daughter in 2020, lost her sister in 2022, suffered from mental illness, slumped and died. Life is cruel 💔. Rest In Peace Ada Ameh “Emu Johnson.” pic.twitter.com/VmQHUVM4aY — Dr. Varies The Four-Eyed©️ (@DrVaries) July 18, 2022

So sad to hear of her demise, The Johnson, Nigeria, Africa and the entire world will miss her comic act.

Rest In Peace Ada Ameh💐 https://t.co/8WBhhnuLRS — Edet Edem Akpan𓃵Ⓜ (@edetedemakpan) July 18, 2022

It’s not death that’s cruel but the pain experienced by those left to mourn the dead. Rest in peace Ada Ameh you were an amazing actress pic.twitter.com/oLRaKLIl8h — 😒😐👀 (@pricelessnetta) July 18, 2022

I never believed I could be this pained about the death of someone I never met in my life.😭😭 this is sad, this is the most painful death news I’ve heard this year😞😞”Rest in peace Ada Ameh” — kristy🌹balogun (@kristybalogun) July 18, 2022