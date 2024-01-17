Nigerian student, Adebola Aderibigbe, receives Martin Luther King Jr. award in US

Adebola Aderibigbe, a 20-year-old Nigerian student, received the Horizon Award at the 15th Realising the Dream Legacy Awards Banquet on January 12, in the United States.

Aderibigbe received the award alongside former Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington Jr. and attorney Doug Jones.

The award recognises individuals embodying Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals of social justice, peace, and equality.

Aderibigbe is acknowledged for her advocacy for girls’ rights, literacy promotion, and community engagement.

The awardee won the International Day of the Girl Child Essay Contest at 15. Her winning essay was titled “What Gender Equality Means To Me.”

She’s currently a student at Stillman College, Alabama, and manages The House Tuscaloosa, promoting literacy in three areas: educational, musical, and spiritual.

In 2019, Aderibigbe served as a panellist at the With and For Girls Awards in London, representing sub-Saharan Africa. While in London, she was featured on the podcast interview segment of IG Advisors, a UK-based organisation specialising in strategy consultancy for social and environmental change.

She runs the “Girls Matter Too” initiative and volunteers with The Legend Lifeskills Foundation, empowering young girls.

Previous Horizon Award recipients include Kendra Key, Tyler Merriweather, Elliot Spillers, and Marissa Navarro.