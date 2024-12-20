Nigerian resorts to escape this festive season

Once again, the festive season is here and a reason to unwind in style.

But considering the economic reality in the country, those who usually jet out to foreign destinations for holiday should have a rethink, as well as those who think that no destination in the country is worth their stay.

Excitedly, there are some nice Nigerian destinations worth exploring this festive season due to their world-class infrastructure and service offerings.

All you need to do is to see them with new eyes, visit, don’t expect too much and get authentic information on the security situations in the destinations.

Beach resorts

Based on yearly surveys and guests testimonies, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is unarguably the best beach resort in Nigeria.

Set along the Atlantic Ocean shore at Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki, off the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, amid mangrove and tropical vegetation, the beach resort is sought-after by those seeking tranquility with Mother Nature. The five-star African themed beach resort also hosts spacious and various room categories that are well-appointed, amid world-class fittings and local decorations.

The expansive beachfront, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, horse riding, water sports, forest walk, riverside massage facilities, live performances by Atunda Entertainment and other local events are some of the offerings that await your visit this festive season at the resort.

Inagbe Grand Resort and Leisure, a world-class beach resort, set in-between the Lagos Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, is also worth your visit this festive season.

The resort offers rustic living in a lush island haven, resonating air of simple luxury and refined elegance that makes it an ideal family escape this festive holiday.

At Inagbe, you are in your own world, doing things your own way, with Mother Nature as the only witness. There are many accommodation options, games, facilities and most importantly, nature to enjoy-all at pocket-friendly rates.

Ilashe and other beachfronts in Lagos, Calabar Marina, Ibeno Beach in Akwa Ibom, among others, offer accommodations for willing guests, amid security and engaging activities.

Forest resorts and nature sanctuaries

If you are a nature lover and willing to adventure this festive season, there are some nice forest resorts and nature sanctuaries to explore across the country this season.

At these resorts, you maximize the devalued Naira. Below are some of them in no particular order.

Well, Ibom Golf Hotel and Resort in Akwa Ibom is worth your visit this season. Sitting on 174 hectares of land, 168 rooms and a world class 18-hole golf course with a lot more to offer, the resort is a sure bet for leisure this festive season without watching one’s back.

The greenness and friendliness of everything around the golf resort will aid a memorable escape, amid fun trying to practise golf just for the sake of pictures, or holding the paddle in pretense of riding a boat at the Nwaniba River in the resort.

There is an expanse of lush vegetation, top-range of accommodation, set out lounges, private balconies, waterfront at the Nwaniba River and whatever you want for an escape this season in the resort.

Then, the Ikogosi Warm Spring in Ekiti State is worth visiting this season if you love tranquility with nature.

The warm spring is a wonder of nature where two springs; one of warm water and the other of ice-cold water flow simultaneously. Besides, the landscape features rolling hills and deep valleys, amid an irresistible charm to the adventurous mind.

This is the kind of atmosphere the springs always offer to those who dare for adventure, especially this festive season, amid world class facilities and room offerings.

Nike Lake Resort in Enugu is one place that is evergreen because of the pristine environment and therapeutic impact of the natural lake resort. A few metres to the resort, you will behold with great awe the natural lake stretching over three kilometres with its incredible and rare aquatic population.

The resort offers 210 well-appointed and tastefully furnished rooms and suites, suitable for all taste and budgets. You can enjoy a ride on the lake with trained boat riders, or if you are more daring, you can join the local fishermen. Pictures taken afterwards will tell the story of how much you enjoyed the festive escape.

Sports and nature resorts

If you are a golfer or lover of the rich sport, there are quality golf destinations to take your family, spouse or friends to this festive season.

While Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort woos sports lovers with its world class 18-hole golf course, club house and lush vegetation, Smokin Hills Golf Resort, an emerging destination for golf enthusiasts and nature lovers in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, is also worth visiting.

The resort is set on 140 acres of virgin land carved out of surrounding jungle and rolling hills that emit smoke early in the morning and also at dawn.

On a visit, guests will discover beyond the reasons the resort is ‘smoking’ with leisure.

For polo enthusiasts, the Fifth Chukker is calling too. It is an upscale lifestyle oasis of family fun, recreation, polo and culture that spreads across 2000 hectares in the outskirts of Kaduna. On offer in the resort are 100 rooms, consisting of 3-bedroom duplexes, 2- bedroom villas and 1- bedroom lodges.

But as long as your expectations are moderate, you will get the most experience while being hosted in some of these destinations.

If you cannot afford any of these places or you are too far from any of these choice places, then try something within. There is always something within; all you need to do is to see them with new eyes. Do that and your festive escape will be memorable.

Most importantly, do not use insecurity as excuses because many Nigerians will be on pilgrimage to Israel this festive period despite the insecurity in the region, some are set to jet out to the United States of America despite frequent killings by trigger-happy gunmen, knife attacks in the UK, among others.

Merry Christmas in advance!

