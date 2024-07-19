Nigeria missing as Thailand expands visa-free entry scheme to 93 countries

Nigeria did not make the list of the 93 countries selected by Thailand to grant its visa waiver scheme.

Information for the country’s embassy website show that African countries among the 93 countries selected include Mauritius, Morocco and South Africa, while countries eligible for visa on arrival include Ethiopia, Namibia, Seychelles, Tunisia.

According to the country’s Ministry of Interior, the new decision is a significant increase from the previous 57 regions, with visitors now able to stay up to 60 days. This new policy aims to boost tourism and make travel to Thailand more convenient for visitors from various countries, VisaGuide.World reports.

As reported in June, a new visa category, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), will also be introduced on 15 July. This visa will target digital nomads, freelancers, and visitors interested in learning skills such as cooking and martial arts. It will allow holders to stay for up to 180 days and will be valid for five years.

Furthermore, visiting students who earn a bachelor’s degree or higher in Thailand can stay for one year after graduation to seek employment, travel, or conduct other activities.

Foreign arrivals in Thailand until 7 July 2024 increased by 35 percent compared to last year’s figures, reaching 18.2 million visitors and generating revenue of 858 billion baht (S$31.8 billion). As a result, destinations such as China, Malaysia, and India have been the top sources of tourists this year.

Previous data by Thailand authorities revealed that during the first three months of this year alone, Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists, contributing an estimated 454.6 billion baht ($12.4 billion) to the economy. At the same time, the country is targeting a record of 40 million visitors in 2024, aiming to match pre-pandemic levels of pre-pandemic.

Expansion of visa-free entry and introduction of new visa categories are part of Thailand’s strategy to boost its tourism industry and attract more international visitors.